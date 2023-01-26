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Sharp HealthCare Foundation

Your gift makes a difference in the lives of our patients.

Support our programs

For more than four decades, Sharp HealthCare Foundation has enhanced the health care needs of San Diegans through support of critical medical services, clinical research and our dedicated caregivers at the following locations.

Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center

This new center will be the hub for all Sharp innovation, furthering our vision to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.

Donate to new center

Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus

The Sharp Metro campus will be transformed with enhanced clinical facilities, services and technology to increase capacity and access for our growing community.

Support this transformation

The Campaign for Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Sharp Chula Vista is home to the most comprehensive heart program and advanced cancer treatment options in San Diego's South Bay.

Give to Sharp Chula Vista