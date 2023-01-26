Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center
This new center will be the hub for all Sharp innovation, furthering our vision to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.
Your gift makes a difference in the lives of our patients.
For more than four decades, Sharp HealthCare Foundation has enhanced the health care needs of San Diegans through support of critical medical services, clinical research and our dedicated caregivers at the following locations.
This new center will be the hub for all Sharp innovation, furthering our vision to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.
The Sharp Metro campus will be transformed with enhanced clinical facilities, services and technology to increase capacity and access for our growing community.
Sharp Chula Vista is home to the most comprehensive heart program and advanced cancer treatment options in San Diego's South Bay.