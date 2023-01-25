Thousands of employees support Sharp HealthCare through charitable gifts, and together, donate more than $1 million a year to help us continue to be the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.

Like all donors to Sharp, employee donors are given the opportunity to support the aspects of health care that touch them most deeply — from growing our workforce to building new facilities. Their philanthropic investment back into the organization helps to ensure high-quality care is always available in our community.

Employees can make annual renewable gifts, sign up for payroll deductions throughout the year, or donate their paid time off during a designated period each year.

Employee Giving Spring Campaign: April 22 - June 2, 2024

To learn more about the Employee Giving program, contact Pam Barnett at 858-939-6960 or pam.barnett@sharp.com.