At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to providing extraordinary care to our patients and their families. Every day, we strive to make a difference in the lives of those entrusted in our care.

Generations of donors have helped to ensure the highest quality care in San Diego. And supporters like you allow us to continue to be an asset for the community and a nationally recognized leader in health care.

To recognize the generosity of donors who make our vision a reality, the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare have three giving societies.

Partners enhance the health of those we serve through annual tax-deductible contributions of $1,000 or more. Your partnership at this level supports innovative patient programs, build healing environments and equip our expert caregivers with technology that saves lives.

Pillars of Philanthropy fund investments in technology, facilities and major initiatives by contributing significant resources. We honor these generous individuals at the following levels of cumulative giving:

$25,000 - Membership in Pillars of Philanthropy

$100,000 - Inclusion in the Leadership Circle

$500,000 - Presentation of the Donald N. Sharp Medal for Philanthropy

$1,000,000 - Inclusion in the Cornerstone Society

Legacy Circle donors ensure that financial resources are available to meet future needs through planned gifts in any amount.

Many donors belong to all three societies based on their contributions.

Members of the Giving Societies of Sharp HealthCare enjoy: