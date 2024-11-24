About Grossmont Hospital Foundation

Established in 1985, the Grossmont Hospital Foundation enhances the current and future health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities through support of patient care, health education, clinical research and major capital projects at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp HospiceCare.

Every dollar donated to the Foundation is directed to the area or program that the donor designates. No overhead or administrative costs are assessed by Grossmont Hospital Foundation and all operating costs for the Foundation are allocated as a direct cost of business by Sharp Grossmont Hospital.