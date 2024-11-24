Grossmont Hospital Foundation hero

About Grossmont Hospital Foundation

Established in 1985, the Grossmont Hospital Foundation enhances the current and future health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities through support of patient care, health education, clinical research and major capital projects at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and  Sharp HospiceCare.

Every dollar donated to the Foundation is directed to the area or program that the donor designates. No overhead or administrative costs are assessed by Grossmont Hospital Foundation and all operating costs for the Foundation are allocated as a direct cost of business by Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience

Support a center of excellence where patients will be treated by neurosurgical, neurological and comprehensive spine experts.
Sharp HospiceCare

Philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HospiceCare from ongoing operations to our hospice homes and special operations.
Where the need is greatest

Your gift may be designated to our priority projects or you may choose to make an unrestricted gift.
