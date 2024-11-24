Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience
Support a center of excellence where patients will be treated by neurosurgical, neurological and comprehensive spine experts.
Support neurosciences
Your gift makes a difference in the lives of our patients.
Established in 1985, the Grossmont Hospital Foundation enhances the current and future health care needs of the East County and San Diego communities through support of patient care, health education, clinical research and major capital projects at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp HospiceCare.
Every dollar donated to the Foundation is directed to the area or program that the donor designates. No overhead or administrative costs are assessed by Grossmont Hospital Foundation and all operating costs for the Foundation are allocated as a direct cost of business by Sharp Grossmont Hospital.