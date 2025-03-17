Dr-Camille-Santos-and-Patricia-Graham-Right-Aligned

Honor a caregiver

Recognize the physician, nurse or caregiver who made a difference through our Guardian Angel program.

Choose one of our three foundations.

The Guardian Angel program gives grateful patients and their loved ones the opportunity to recognize caregivers who made a difference during their visit or hospital stay while also supporting Sharp.

Your donations make possible support for health education, research and advanced medical technology.

Coronado Hospital Foundation

Donate

Grossmont Hospital Foundation

Donate

Sharp HealthCare Foundation

Donate
Guardian Angel logo with blue sky background

Guardian Angel stories

Your Guardian Angel recognitions touch the hearts of our providers. Read the stories below to see how grateful they are to receive your kind words.

Read more