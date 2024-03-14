For information about how to make a meaningful impact through your legacy, please fill out the below contact form.

Why Care for Generations?

Care for Generations Legacy Giving Challenge offers a meaningful way to make a lasting impact for those considering a legacy gift. By including Sharp HospiceCare in your estate plans you help ensure compassionate hospice care remains available to patients and families throughout San Diego.

Your generosity will make an immediate impact. Because of an anonymous donor, your confirmed legacy gift will unlock $5,000 today to support our permanent endowment.

Your commitment to Sharp HospiceCare ensures specialized programs, skilled staff and coordinated care that eases pain and guides families through grief.

To participate in the challenge, establish your legacy today and your gift will unlock additional funds for generations to come.

If you have already included Sharp HospiceCare in your estate plans, please let us know so your commitment may be recognized as part of this special matching opportunity.

How can I participate?

Include Sharp HospiceCare in your will or trust, or name Sharp HospiceCare as a beneficiary of an IRA, investment account, donor advised fund or life insurance policy. If you are already a legacy giving donor, you can participate by confidentially sharing details about your existing legacy gift or increasing your future commitment. Tell us about it! Document your philanthropic commitment to Sharp HospiceCare by completing a simple, confidential and non-legally binding Legacy Confirmation Form.

Care for Generations will continue until matching funds are exhausted.

For more information about how to make a meaningful impact through your legacy, please contact:

Lauren Lazar

Senior Development Officer

Grossmont Hospital Foundation

619-740-4369

lauren.lazar@sharp.com

Linda Spuck

Chief Gift Planning Officer

Grossmont Hospital Foundation

858-499-4721

linda.spuck@sharp.com