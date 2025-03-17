Giving opportunities at Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Behavioral health

Thanks to a generous gift from the the Price Philanthropies Foundation, your donation to provide a better healing environment will be doubled up to $150,000.

Nursing education scholarships

Your gift will support scholarships for registered nurses to advance their careers and assume new nursing positions at Sharp HealthCare.

Sharp HospiceCare - Homes for Hospice

Your gift will help members of our community live the last chapter of their lives with peace, acceptance and dignity in a home away from home.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience

Our goal is to create a single center with a full continuum of care for patients requiring highly specialized services.

Where the need is greatest

Unrestricted gifts allow us to respond immediately to the critical health care needs of the East County community and maintain our high standard of care.