Sharp Coronado Hospital nurses form a diverse team, working in roles ranging from bedside care to administration. They are the front line of The Sharp Experience and are central to the organization's accomplishments and the care provided to patients every day. The Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarship Program was designed by nurses for nurses to support nurse education at Sharp Coronado Hospital.

The idea to grow and sustain the Coronado nursing team was conceived by Wendy McGuire and Dev Purkayastha, who both benefited from financial assistance during their education journeys. Inspired by Sharp Coronado retired nurses Katy Green and Cathy McJannet, McGuire and Purkayastha provided the initial donation to launch the fund. They named the fund in honor of Green and McJannet in recognition of their significant contributions to Coronado and recruited them to design and administer the program.

Katy Green and Cathy McJannet are dedicated to helping nurses further their career.

Despite retiring from their service in the Sharp Coronado Emergency Department, both Green and McJannet's passion for nursing remains strong. McJannet and Green, who together have over 70 years of combined experience, now volunteer with Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Auxiliary and are honored to have scholarships named after them.

McJannet emphasizes that there is a projected shortage of approximately 900,000 nurses in the U.S. by 2030 – thus highlighting a critical need to cultivate our own nurses. Often, nurses start as technicians, LVNs, or CNAs and aspire to RN and BSN roles, often juggling full-time work, school, and family responsibilities. The financial burden can be challenging, and the scholarship program aims to support these caregivers as they advance and are promoted.

“As a Chief Nursing Officer who relied heavily on scholarships throughout my schooling, I can personally attest to the immense impact they have on one's journey to becoming a nurse. The Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarship Program is especially close to my heart because it mirrors the support I received. This program is designed to lift the financial burden off our nursing students, allowing them to focus on their studies and excel in their training. By providing this crucial assistance, we are not only investing in their future but also in the future of our healthcare community. I am living proof that with the right support, our aspiring nurses can achieve greatness and make a significant difference in the lives of our patients."

—Marlena Montgomery, chief nursing officer at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Your generous donation to the Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarship Program can help shape the future of healthcare by supporting the education and growth of dedicated nursing professionals. By contributing to this program, you are not only honoring the legacies of two remarkable nurses but also ensuring that our community continues to receive exceptional care from well-trained and passionate nurses. Join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of our nurses and patients.

The Katy Green and Cathy McJannet Nursing Scholarship Program follows guidelines from the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence; scholarships are awarded annually in January and July.

See how philanthropy-funded scholarships transform the lives of our nurses: