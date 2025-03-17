Through planned giving, donors establish their personal financial goals in a well-conceived estate plan that includes a gift to a charitable institution like Sharp HealthCare. Planned giving offers personal income and tax benefits while making a difference for patients in San Diego.

We are happy to work with you to find the legacy giving options that best suits your personal goals and supports the areas of health care at Sharp that touch you most deeply.

To learn more about planned giving opportunities, please contact Linda Spuck at 858-499-4816.