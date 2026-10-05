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Make the most of your year-end giving

Your generosity can make a lasting difference for patients and families across our community. These giving opportunities may allow you to maximize your impact while also providing meaningful financial benefits.

Give directly from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA)

  • Satisfy part or all of your required minimum distribution

  • Reduce taxable income, even if you don't itemize

Donate stock

  • Receive a charitable deduction

  • Avoid capital gains by transferring shares directly to Sharp

Fund a charitable gift annuity with appreciated stock

  • Receive fixed income payments for life

  • Gain multiple tax benefits