Make the most of your year-end giving
Your generosity can make a lasting difference for patients and families across our community. These giving opportunities may allow you to maximize your impact while also providing meaningful financial benefits.
Give directly from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA)
Satisfy part or all of your required minimum distribution
Reduce taxable income, even if you don't itemize
Donate stock
Receive a charitable deduction
Avoid capital gains by transferring shares directly to Sharp
Fund a charitable gift annuity with appreciated stock
Receive fixed income payments for life
Gain multiple tax benefits