Giving opportunities at Sharp Memorial Hospital

Capital and technology enhancements
After nearly a decade of planning, design and leadership engagement, Sharp is embarking on the largest set of transformational capital projects in our history.
Donations will allow Sharp to continue leading in cardiac and vascular care, including advanced technology, research, rehabilitation and support services.
Support the critical programs and services at Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency and Trauma Center.
Bring hope to patients facing brain cancer through the latest in neuro-oncology technology and research by supporting.
Donations will enable Sharp to continue leading in innovative care in all areas of oncology treatment and support services for patients and their loved ones.
Contributions will continue providing diagnosis and treatment of all types of arthritic, orthopedic and spinal bone conditions.
Gifts to Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center support those who have successfully transitioned from hospital to home after debilitating injury or illness.