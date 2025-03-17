Giving opportunities at Sharp Memorial Hospital

Elekta radiotherapy treatment
Capital and technology enhancements

After nearly a decade of planning, design and leadership engagement, Sharp is embarking on the largest set of transformational capital projects in our history.

Medicine doctor and stethoscope touching icon heart and diagnostics analysis medical on modern virtual screen interface network connection. Medical technology diagnostics of heart
Cardiac and vascular institute

Donations will allow Sharp to continue leading in cardiac and vascular care, including advanced technology, research, rehabilitation and support services.

Dr. Joe Bellezzo - emergency room SMH
Emergency Department

Support the critical programs and services at Sharp Memorial Hospital Emergency and Trauma Center.

Dr. Siavash Jabbari
Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute & Neuro-Oncology Center

Bring hope to patients facing brain cancer through the latest in neuro-oncology technology and research by supporting.

female doctor holding patient hands
Oncology

Donations will enable Sharp to continue leading in innovative care in all areas of oncology treatment and support services for patients and their loved ones.

Vertebrae physiotherapist holding artificial spine
Orthopedics

Contributions will continue providing diagnosis and treatment of all types of arthritic, orthopedic and spinal bone conditions.

Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center
Rehabilitation

Gifts to Sharp Allison DeRose Rehabilitation Center support those who have successfully transitioned from hospital to home after debilitating injury or illness.

Exterior of Sharp Memorial Hospital
Where the need is greatest

Provide Sharp Memorial Hospital with the flexibility to support programs and services as appropriate throughout the year.