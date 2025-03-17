In recognition of the critical role nurses play in patient-centered care, the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence (formerly Center of Nursing Excellence) was established to strengthen the organization’s performance through mutual goals, objectives and best practices, and to advance the nursing profession through opportunities for lifelong learning, ultimately translating to ever-greater care for patients.

With the $3 million naming gift from Caster Family Trust, the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence generates new professional nurses and advances practice and education for the nearly 7,000 nurses at Sharp. This new institute model has four centers of excellence, each with a unique focus: Professional Growth, Inquiry and Innovation, Education and Technology and Community Engagement.

The Sharp HealthCare Nurse Residency Program has achieved accreditation with distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This is a prestigious accomplishment and Sharp HealthCare is the 153rd health care organization in the United States to achieve accreditation by the ANCC. We are the second to be accredited under the 2020 standards and the first in California with the new standards.

Thanks to the philanthropic support of generous community members, we are proud to invest more than $200,000 annually in nursing scholarships, thus furthering the education of nearly 50 Sharp caregivers each year seeking to advance their careers.

Continued philanthropic investment to the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence will help expand the knowledge and competency of Sharp nurses so that skilled and compassionate caregivers will continue to care for those in need for many years to come.



Make a gift to support the Terrence and Barbara Caster Institute for Nursing Excellence at Sharp HealthCare by contacting Shawna Fallon at shawna.fallon@sharp.com.