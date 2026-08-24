Philanthropy creates the greatest legacy in our society, and I am exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to have spent more than half of my career at Sharp.

My time here has also been a personal journey. My daughter was born at Sharp Mary Birch. My mother was a patient during her visits to San Diego, and I have had my own Sharp experiences.

Because I have witnessed, time and again, the good this organization does and the difference philanthropy makes, I’ve also invested in Sharp myself. My family and I are proud to have named the library in the Sharp Center for Philanthropy, and my wife and I are Legacy Circle members, having included Sharp as a beneficiary of our trust.

I’m confident in the strength and dedication of the team that will carry this work forward — the same team that has helped make everything I’ve mentioned possible.

I hope our paths will cross again. I intend to stay close to Sharp and our Foundations to continue to share in the vision to make Sharp HealthCare the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.

I look forward to seeing more trees planted — and perhaps taking the time to sit under the shade of trees we planted nearly 30 years ago.