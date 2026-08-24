contributed
A special message from Bill Littlejohn
Philanthropy will remain crucial to the care Sharp is able to provide in the future. The Foundations of Sharp HealthCare are ready for what comes next because of what we’ve accomplished together over the last three decades.
distributed
board directors
funds totaling $100M
Guardian Angel recognitions in honor of Sharp caregivers.
endowments shaping the future of care in our community
Philanthropy creates the greatest legacy in our society, and I am exceedingly grateful for the opportunity to have spent more than half of my career at Sharp.
My time here has also been a personal journey. My daughter was born at Sharp Mary Birch. My mother was a patient during her visits to San Diego, and I have had my own Sharp experiences.
Because I have witnessed, time and again, the good this organization does and the difference philanthropy makes, I’ve also invested in Sharp myself. My family and I are proud to have named the library in the Sharp Center for Philanthropy, and my wife and I are Legacy Circle members, having included Sharp as a beneficiary of our trust.
I’m confident in the strength and dedication of the team that will carry this work forward — the same team that has helped make everything I’ve mentioned possible.
I hope our paths will cross again. I intend to stay close to Sharp and our Foundations to continue to share in the vision to make Sharp HealthCare the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care.
I look forward to seeing more trees planted — and perhaps taking the time to sit under the shade of trees we planted nearly 30 years ago.