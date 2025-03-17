Year-end giving

Season of giving
Ignite the spirit of giving with a powerful gesture of kindness with a donation and a holiday card.
There are many ways for you and your family to give and help ensure that San Diego receives the highest levels of medical innovation and patient-centered care — today and for generations to come.
For donors age 70 1/2 and older, gifts to Sharp made directly from a traditional IRA are tax-free to the giver.
Assets such as stocks or real estate can provide an income tax deduction and help with the added benefit of helping avoid capital gains tax.
Remember your loved one through a gift to Sharp HospiceCare and help us provide services to those in need.
Making your gift online, by phone or mail provides charitable deductions on your taxes.