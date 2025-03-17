Year-end giving

There are many ways for you and your family to give and help ensure that San Diego receives the highest levels of medical innovation and patient-centered care — today and for generations to come.

EOY 2024
Season of giving

Ignite the spirit of giving with a powerful gesture of kindness with a donation and a holiday card.

Hands holding a notepad with IRA definition and silver pen
IRA charitable rollover gift

For donors age 70 1/2 and older, gifts to Sharp made directly from a traditional IRA are tax-free to the giver.

Stock market graph
Gifts of appreciated assets

Assets such as stocks or real estate can provide an income tax deduction and help with the added benefit of helping avoid capital gains tax.

Hospice Ornament 2024 (1)
Honor a loved one

Remember your loved one through a gift to Sharp HospiceCare and help us provide services to those in need.

Jar filled with coins with heart flower drawn in
Gifts of cash

Making your gift online, by phone or mail provides charitable deductions on your taxes.

Four increasing stacks of yellow coins with arrow pointing up
Charitable gift annuity

Give a gift that pays you income. Learn more about how it works.

Man with children sit atop a car to watch the sunset at the beach
Donate your boat or car

If you have a car, motorcycle, RV or boat you are no longer using, consider donating it to our vehicle donation program.