The future of health care in San Diego

Modernization of Sharp's central San Diego hospitals

The modernization of the medical campus — home to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital — will provide critical upgrades to meet patient care needs.

The project will infuse the medical campus with new and enhanced clinical facilities and services; advanced medical and information technology; capacity to care for the growing community; and ease of access for patients throughout San Diego.

New patient tower

Anchoring the modernization is a new, seven-story tower for patient care. The tower — which will meet modern earthquake safety requirements mandated by the state — includes 152 beds in advanced medical, surgical and intensive units as well as new radiology, lab and cardiology departments.

Other highlights

Enhancement of emergency and trauma services An expansion of the Sharp Memorial Hospital ER will provide 31 new treatment rooms, an additional CT room, two specialized rooms for patients with contagious diseases, and an expanded quick-care pod to improve wait times. Creation of the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health This initiative aims to enhance care of seniors, with a focus on decreasing hospital re-admissions, increasing return to independence, and decreasing length of stay. Expansion of Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns A six-story addition on the north side of the hospital will add 15 beds for women’s services, increased storage for medical supplies, and expanded space to clean and sterilize medical equipment. Creation of a critical care podium A connecting podium will integrate all surgical and procedural areas across the medical campus. This enhancement will increase safety, streamline operations, and improve the experience for patients, guests, and team members. A new heart and lung institute The institute will focus on advancements in heart failure care, transplant, cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, interventional radiology, interventional pulmonology, and research. Safety upgrades State-mandated seismic improvements will be made to patient care areas throughout the medical campus.

Union-built project

Sharp HealthCare is proud to support unionized trade labor. In fact, 94% of the estimated labor hours for this project will be performed by union-affiliated firms.

Our general contractor, McCarthy Building Company, is a union firm, and nearly 30 local union-labor subcontractors have committed to this project — providing hundreds of jobs for San Diego construction workers over the next 10 years.

San Diego’s health care leader

Sharp is San Diego’s largest health care system, serving nearly one in every three adults in the County. Located where patients live and work, Sharp is a not-for-profit organization committed to offering high-quality care and services that continuously set community standards and exceed patients’ expectations.

Sharp is also proud to be the largest private employer in San Diego County, with more than 19,000 employees.