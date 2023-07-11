The future of health care in San Diego
A set of transformational changes is underway at the Sharp medical campus in Serra Mesa.
Modernization of Sharp's central San Diego hospitals
The modernization of the medical campus — home to Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital — will provide critical upgrades to meet patient care needs.
The project will infuse the medical campus with new and enhanced clinical facilities and services; advanced medical and information technology; capacity to care for the growing community; and ease of access for patients throughout San Diego.
New patient tower
Anchoring the modernization is a new, seven-story tower for patient care. The tower — which will meet modern earthquake safety requirements mandated by the state — includes 152 beds in advanced medical, surgical and intensive units as well as new radiology, lab and cardiology departments.
Other highlights
Union-built project
Sharp HealthCare is proud to support unionized trade labor. In fact, 94% of the estimated labor hours for this project will be performed by union-affiliated firms.
Our general contractor, McCarthy Building Company, is a union firm, and nearly 30 local union-labor subcontractors have committed to this project — providing hundreds of jobs for San Diego construction workers over the next 10 years.
San Diego’s health care leader
Sharp is San Diego’s largest health care system, serving nearly one in every three adults in the County. Located where patients live and work, Sharp is a not-for-profit organization committed to offering high-quality care and services that continuously set community standards and exceed patients’ expectations.
Sharp is also proud to be the largest private employer in San Diego County, with more than 19,000 employees.