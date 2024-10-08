As chief operating officer of Sharp Memorial Hospital, Christopher Walker oversees strategic developments to ensure Sharp HealthCare can achieve its mission of being the best place to work, practice medicine and receive care. Philanthropy plays a significant part in that.

"There are a lot of people out there who give, and they are thrilled to see their money go to a good cause," Walker says.

ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare is a $250 million philanthropic investment to transform care across San Diego through the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. Of that, $100 million is being raised for the largest transformational project in Sharp's 75-year history: the modernization of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus.

“In 2030, Sharp Memorial Hospital will reach 75 years of uninterrupted service,” says Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. “And just as was the case when a vision for a new hospital for San Diego was made possible by a generous community, our philanthropy partners are helping us ‘envision’ the next generation of care.”

Setting the stage at the Metro Campus

Sharp Memorial Hospital, one of the Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus’ three hospitals, serves more than 200,000 individuals and families annually. To keep up with San Diego's growing population, ENVISION: Metropolitan Modernization will provide the community with enhanced clinical facilities and services while incorporating advanced medical and information technology to increase capacity and access to expert health care.

“I know the money we raise is being spent judiciously to make life better for our patients, our team members, our providers, our community and for all San Diegans,” Walker says.

The Metro Modernization project will create the John M. Sachs Family Center for Generational Health, expand and enhance the Cushman Emergency Trauma Center, provide additional services for women's health at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and construct the new McGrath Tower, a seven-story acute care patient tower that includes 152 beds, a new imaging department, new lab, expanded dining and conference rooms for clinical education.

“I can’t wait to see what it looks like when it’s all done,” Walker says. “Right now, it’s a vision, and we’re actively taking steps to see that vision come to life.”

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2030. "If you've been on the campus, you see a bunch of dirt," Walker says. But that's far from the entire story, as there has already been significant progress.”

In addition to constructing the Kevin H. Cook parking garage on the campus' south lot, Walker says funds have gone toward building a new power plant for the entire campus. He estimates that the plant will be a primary energy source for the next 50 years.

The mechanical infrastructure around the building is also being completed to set the stage for the next big leap: iron going up on the two-story expansion of the emergency room. Every bit of progress delights Walker, but the piece that moves him the most is the prospect of its completion.

"I'm excited for the end product," Walker says. "It’s an honor to give our affiliated physicians state-of-the-art, world-class medical facilities that allow them to practice at the top of their capabilities and help deliver on our promise to patients to transform the health care experience in San Diego."

Walker started his career at Sharp nearly 25 years ago, when he was a bedside nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU). He was a clinical nurse specialist for a few years and then served as manager of the ICU.

"My clinical background helps me understand what the people on the frontlines go through every day," Walker says. "I relate to our affiliated physicians and understand the viewpoints of our nursing and health care professionals. That helps me set strategies to make Sharp a better place to work and practice medicine."

Being at the ‘fore’-front of progress

ENVISION impacts all Sharp entities through nine key initiatives. Since publicly launching in 2022, the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare have raised over $168 million of their entire $250 million goal.

The Metro Modernization project has raised $33.3 million of its $100 million goal, including over $400,000 raised at the 51st Annual Sharp HealthCare Foundation Golf Tournament. The tournament featured 27 foursomes competing in a "best ball" scramble, with additional VIP putting and chipping contests taking place during the day at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Since its inception, the Sharp HealthCare Foundation Golf Tournament has raised over $6 million to support patient care and state-of-the-art technology at Sharp Memorial Hospital. As one of the golf tournament committee’s chairs, Walker finds worthy causes to support.

"With so many projects going on, how do you determine where the proceeds from tournaments like these go?” Walker says. “Well, this one is easy."

