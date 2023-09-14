In 2022, the James Silberrad Brown Foundation generously donated $6 million to Sharp HealthCare to aid in the organization’s efforts to provide exceptional care in San Diego. This meaningful donation symbolizes the late entrepreneur and philanthropist James S. Brown's commitment to supporting quality health care.

“James S. Brown was an extraordinary leader and philanthropist for Sharp,” says Bill Littlejohn, senior vice president and CEO of the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare. “He was a dynamic champion and supporter of our health care system, and we are incredibly grateful for this remarkable gift.”

In recognition of this gift, Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion was renamed James S. Brown Pavilion in September 2023. Patients will be able to receive the same services within the pavilion as they have in the past, including outpatient surgery, cancer treatment and imaging. The pavilion will also house the Advanced Heart Failure Clinic, outpatient endoscopy, and physician medical offices for ophthalmology and oncology.

“For many years, my husband served on the Sharp Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, focusing on helping people access outstanding medical services,” says Marilyn Brown, Jim’s wife and a current board member. “He was a humble, kind man who believed in supporting the San Diego community.”

A history of excellence

The James S. Brown Pavilion, formerly known as the Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion, opened in 2003. After two decades of extraordinary service, it continues to provide comprehensive care through a multidisciplinary team approach.

“At Sharp, we deeply value the community partnerships we’ve cultivated for many years,” says Trisha Khaleghi, senior vice president and market chief executive officer of the Sharp HealthCare Metropolitan Region. “This gift allows us to continue providing award-winning care to our patients with the expertise and compassion our clinical professionals are known for across San Diego County.”

The $6 million Brown gift is helping to fund enhancements at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital as well as the creation of the Brown Simulation Center at the Sharp Prebys Innovation and Education Center, an advanced teaching and training facility. There, clinicians from Sharp and beyond can hone and increase their knowledge and skills in various fields of medicine with a focus on patient safety.

“This transformational gift to ENVISION, The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare, along with other gifts from community partners, helps extend Sharp HealthCare’s mission in caring for our patients with the utmost regard, using the most advanced medical innovation,” says Littlejohn.

