1 of 5 : For Angie, supporting Moore MountainView represents the impact hospice care had on her family’s life. 2 of 5 : Angie and Nick took their first dance as husband and wife in 2006. 3 of 5 : Avid travelers, Angie and Nick took in the sights of Germany in 2011. 4 of 5 : In 2013, Angie and Nick traveled to Killarney National Park in Ireland. 5 of 5 : On the same trip to Ireland, Angie and Nick visited Poulnabrone dolmen in County Clare.

Sharp HospiceCare has three hospice homes offering comforting living environments to make end-of-life care peaceful for patients and their loved ones. In early 2025, Sharp HospiceCare will expand to North County by opening its fourth home: Moore MountainView in Poway.

Moore MountainView will treasure the sanctity of life and preserve patients’ dignity with its six bedrooms, a family room, kitchen, dinette, nurses’ station and picturesque garden area, thanks to Grossmont Hospital Foundation donors like Angie Mendoza.

“Six other families are going to be able to experience this at a time,” says Angie, manager of the acute care and emergency systems support team at Sharp HealthCare. “I’m excited to see how the construction site evolves into a home.”

For her, Moore MountainView represents not only the power of philanthropy but also serves as a reminder of the man she loved.

From dating in ‘secret’ to marriage

Angie and Nick Mendoza met while working at Sharp. In the 1980s, Nick began as a nighttime computer operator, earning the nickname “Nick at Night.” He met Angie after she transitioned from working as a nurse to providing clinical computer support in 2003. The couple soon started dating.

“It became like the secret of Sharp Information Systems,” Angie says jokingly. Before long, they were requesting time off for their Alaskan honeymoon cruise.

Throughout their marriage, Angie and Nick traveled across the world, from Italy to Croatia. Nick’s family always said she taught him how to travel. More importantly, Nick taught her how to vacation well. “Make it a memory that is about the experience,” Angie says.

They were married for 12 1/2 years before Nick was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October 2018. Nick didn’t want to know how severe his condition was, but his health had declined significantly by the following August.

“He was going to fight this illness to the absolute finish,” Angie says.

A treasured hospice experience

When he was admitted to Sharp HospiceCare in October 2019, Dr. Kristen Keefe could sense Nick was “in a place close to death,” Angie says. She gave Angie her personal cell phone number so she could call or text with any questions.

“The anticipatory guidance families get and the little things — a cup of coffee, a glass of water, the doctor’s personal cell phone number — those are the most valuable experiences we could have,” Angie says. “It is a cherished memory knowing the people that were helping us were amazing,” Angie says.

After five days in hospice care, Nick passed away peacefully at home.

“It was so fast, and there were plenty of times when the nurse would check on us even in those few days,” Angie says. “In his final hours, I had several calls from the nurse, from the chaplain, and people asking if we wanted to talk about the resources and the process.”

Keeping Nick’s legacy alive

Angie still finds ways to remember Nick, whether she talks with old colleagues about a Windows 11 rollout or thinks of his wisdom when she vacations.

She also keeps his legacy alive by donating to Sharp HospiceCare. Moore MountainView is nearing its $6.6 million fundraising goal, and in recognition of Angie's generosity, the staff lounge will be named in memory of Nick and in honor of those who cared for him.

For Angie, supporting Moore MountainView represents the impact hospice care had on her family’s life and how important it can be for others.

“I feel extremely blessed,” Angie says. “Not everyone can do care at home, but to be in a home-like environment and get cared for, that is The Sharp Experience.”

