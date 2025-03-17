Bringing art-based experiences to patients

Recognizing that providing great care goes beyond traditional medical treatments, Sharp’s Arts for Healing program promotes comfort and wellness through arts-based experiences. Board-certified art and music therapists along with a team of trained volunteers support our patients, guests and staff at several of our locations.

Art therapy

Our art therapists tailor experiences to a patient’s specific needs and support them in deriving personal meaning from their artful expressions to help relieve anxiety and improve well-being.

Music therapy

Our music therapists shape meaningful experiences to support patients and their loved ones. Music therapy can help reduce pain and anxiety, improve well-being and promote personal reflection. For our smallest patients in the neonatal intensive care unit, music therapists support infant development and family bonding.

Become an Arts for Healing supporter.

Funded completely through philanthropy, the Arts for Healing Program is provided at no charge to patients. Please consider making a donation to help improve the emotional, physical and spiritual health of patients and their loved ones through the arts.

Learn about our internship opportunities.

We support university-affiliated internships in music therapy and art therapy. Interns receive weekly supervision and gain experience with a wide variety of populations including mental health, palliative care, oncology, physical rehabilitation, substance abuse treatment, NICU, women on bed rest and staff wellness. To learn more, contact us at 858-939-3503 or art.metro@sharp.com.

Volunteer with our program.

Arts for Healing volunteers interact with patients, guests and staff through activities from art at the bedside to art expression groups to live music performances. Additional opportunities to support our events or other creative projects are available.

We are currently seeking adult volunteers of all ages and arts experience levels. If you are interested in volunteering, learn about our requirements and submit your application.

What is the role of an art-at-the-bedside volunteer?

Volunteers support our hospital units by providing an opportunity for patients to participate in arts experiences at their bedside, visiting with the Arts for Healing art cart. Their goal is to relieve stress while providing a positive arts experience during the patient’s hospitalization or treatment.

What is the role of a group arts volunteer?

Volunteers support Sharp Metropolitan Medical Campus by providing opportunities for patients to participate in arts experiences in a group setting. Experienced volunteers may be invited to assist the art and music therapists with their groups.

What is the role of a volunteer musician?

Volunteer musicians support the hospital through live music performances, promoting a positive and peaceful environment for staff, patients and guests. They may also provide live music in patient rooms to support their comfort.

Can I donate hand-knitted or crocheted blankets?

The Arts for Healing program distributes donated blankets made by creative in-home volunteers to palliative care and oncology patients at Sharp Memorial and families at Sharp Mary Birch. Please contact us at 858-939-3503 or art.metro@sharp.com to make your donation.

Arts for Healing locations.

Arts for Healing is offered at the following locations: