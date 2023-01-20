The Friends of the Foundation (FOF) program acknowledges and serves Sharp HealthCare’s most generous philanthropic supporters, including members of our Giving Societies.

While our skilled caregivers strive to keep you healthy and we hope that you never need to take advantage of these benefits, we want you to know we are here to support you if you ever do. If you or a loved one require a stay at a Sharp hospital, your Friend of the Foundation benefits may include priority room accommodation, private waiting areas, complimentary parking, VIP meal services, a personal comfort kit and access to a patient relations representative during your hospital stay.

To learn more about becoming a Friend of the Foundation, call us at 858-499-4800 or email fof@sharp.com.