Giving opportunities at Sharp HospiceCare

At Sharp HospiceCare, we believe hospice is more than end-of-life support. It’s about comfort, compassion, and giving each patient the best possible quality of life. Many of our patients receive hospice care in their homes, nursing homes, or hospitals. But for those seeking solace elsewhere, Sharp is proud to offer unique, home-like residences created entirely for patients who are nearing the end of their life journey, and their families.

ParkView HospiceHouse Tree
Commemorative namings

Honor your loved one with lasting recognition in one of our hospice homes with an engraved brick, leaf or stone.

MountainView Hospital
Moore MountainView Hospice

Thanks to a generous gift from Lori Moore and the Cushman Foundation, our next hospice home in Poway has a new name - Moore MountainView Hospice Home.

flower
Where the need is greatest

Your gift can leave an enduring legacy and help hospice patients and their families live each day to the fullest.

Support Sharp in lieu of flowers

To honor your loved one’s memory in support of Sharp HospiceCare in lieu of flowers or in an obituary, you can share this url with your friends and family: sharp.com/inmemoryof.

Contributions will carry your loved one's legacy forward and help deliver compassionate end-of-life care.

For more information about supporting Sharp HospiceCare, contact Kate Wayne, Director, at kate.wayne@sharp.com or 619-740-4627.