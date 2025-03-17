Giving opportunities at Sharp HospiceCare

Support Sharp in lieu of flowers

To honor your loved one’s memory in support of Sharp HospiceCare in lieu of flowers or in an obituary, you can share this url with your friends and family: sharp.com/inmemoryof.

Contributions will carry your loved one's legacy forward and help deliver compassionate end-of-life care.

For more information about supporting Sharp HospiceCare, contact Kate Wayne, Director, at kate.wayne@sharp.com or 619-740-4627.