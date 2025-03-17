Giving opportunities at Sharp HospiceCare

Commemorative namings
Honor your loved one with lasting recognition in one of our hospice homes with an engraved brick, leaf or stone.
At Sharp HospiceCare, we believe hospice is more than end-of-life support. It’s about comfort, compassion, and giving each patient the best possible quality of life. Many of our patients receive hospice care in their homes, nursing homes, or hospitals. But for those seeking solace elsewhere, Sharp is proud to offer unique, home-like residences created entirely for patients who are nearing the end of their life journey, and their families.
Thanks to a generous gift from Lori Moore and the Cushman Foundation, our next hospice home in Poway has a new name - Moore MountainView Hospice Home.
To honor your loved one’s memory in support of Sharp HospiceCare in lieu of flowers or in an obituary, you can share this url with your friends and family: sharp.com/inmemoryof.
Contributions will carry your loved one's legacy forward and help deliver compassionate end-of-life care.
For more information about supporting Sharp HospiceCare, contact Kate Wayne, Director, at kate.wayne@sharp.com or 619-740-4627.