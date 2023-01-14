The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare
ENVISION
For generations, we've been caring for San Diego. Now we're envisioning what comes next.
Support the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare
As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.
Year-end giving
As 2023 draws to a close, there are many ways for you and your family to give charitably while also receiving tax benefits.
Guardian Angel program
The Guardian Angel program gives grateful patients and their loved ones the opportunity to pay tribute to caregivers who have made a difference while supporting programs, facilities and technology at Sharp.
Remembering Dr. Barmeyer
Support the naming of a Labor and Delivery suite in Dr. Barmeyer's memory at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, inspiring others to serve like him with compassion, expertise and commitment in all that they do for their patients and colleagues
Stories of giving back
As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.
Angels, infant loss and an emotional 20-year reunion
Maya Kate Renwick's spirit lives on in her strong mother, passionate twin sister and the nurse who made sure to say her name.
Extraordinary care was a breath of fresh air
After being treated for a deviated septum, Valerie Markarian honored her doctor with a Guardian Angel award.
Sharp partners with 2-1-1 San Diego to help those in need
Sharp HealthCare and 2-1-1 San Diego extended a partnership to help patients when they enter the hospital and set them up for success when they leave.
How our donors are making an impact
Your donation to the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare ensures that we can continue to provide for the health of our community.