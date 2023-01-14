Support the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare

Give Hero image

As a not-for-profit health care system, philanthropy touches every aspect of Sharp HealthCare and defines us as an organization.

Year-end giving

As 2023 draws to a close, there are many ways for you and your family to give charitably while also receiving tax benefits. 

Guardian Angel program

The Guardian Angel program gives grateful patients and their loved ones the opportunity to pay tribute to caregivers who have made a difference while supporting programs, facilities and technology at Sharp.

Remembering Dr. Barmeyer

Support the naming of a Labor and Delivery suite in Dr. Barmeyer's memory at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, inspiring others to serve like him with compassion, expertise and commitment in all that they do for their patients and colleagues

Stories of giving back

Angels, infant loss and an emotional 20-year reunion

Maya Kate Renwick's spirit lives on in her strong mother, passionate twin sister and the nurse who made sure to say her name.

Extraordinary care was a breath of fresh air

After being treated for a deviated septum, Valerie Markarian honored her doctor with a Guardian Angel award.

Sharp partners with 2-1-1 San Diego to help those in need

Sharp HealthCare and 2-1-1 San Diego extended a partnership to help patients when they enter the hospital and set them up for success when they leave.

Leading with grace, kindness and generosity

Giving back for a better future: A Sharp employee donor is making a difference.

