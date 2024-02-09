1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Medical Center is undergoing a significant transformation. The $86 million project consists of a new two-story medical office building with an urgent care center, advanced imaging technology and expanded services. A 610-stall parking structure is also included in the expansion.

The new building is expected to open in early 2025 and will help support the health care needs of the region’s growing population. The original medical center opened in 2001, and the expansion will add 60,000 square feet of space — nearly doubling the facility’s size. The new construction will be attached to the existing medical center and connected by interior lobbies.

“We’re very excited to provide new and expanded services to meet the needs of the growing community,” says Stacey Hrountas, CEO of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. “This expansion will provide more space and advanced facilities to ensure we can continue to provide the high-quality, coordinated care our patients expect and deserve.”

Building facilities for the future of Sharp

Once complete, the lower level will feature a state-of-the-art urgent care center, advanced radiology services and new lab. The second level will house specialty departments, including oncology, dermatology, audiology and physical therapy for adults and children.

“The expansion of our Otay Ranch medical center will allow us to provide outstanding care and The Sharp Experience to more patients and their families,” says Dr. Alan Bier, president of Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It’s much more than an investment in our infrastructure — it’s an investment in the health of our community.”

Designed by HGW Architecture with DPR Construction serving as the general contractor, the expansion project will take place in two phases. The first phase is already complete and includes the construction of a new four-level parking garage with capacity for 610 vehicles. The parking structure opened in December 2023.

The second phase of the project is now underway and includes the medical office building expansion. The medical center will remain open during the construction period.

Raising millions to serve the community

Across the county, Sharp HealthCare is investing in facilities, technology, innovation, research and people to serve San Diego for generations to come.

To help fund the Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch expansion project and other development efforts across its system, Sharp launched ENVISION: The Campaign for Sharp HealthCare in 2022 and has received over $141 million to date — exceeding the midway milestone of its $250 million goal. The Sharp HealthCare Foundation has committed to raising $10 million for Sharp Rees-Stealy, supporting a wide-range of initiatives and activities.

