When a group of San Diego elementary school students raised money by selling keychains, baked goods and other trinkets, they didn’t want to spend it on new toys. Instead, they chose to donate the funds to support cancer research at Sharp HealthCare.

“It makes us all feel really good knowing we can help people around the world,” says Lily Kennedy, 10, one of six children in a group of Barnard Mandarin Magnet Elementary School students who founded the not-for-profit group known as the Panda Pals Kids.

Giving back at a young age

When the Panda Pals, Colin Kennedy (12), Lily, Abigail Gray (9), Aleah Gray (8), Sienna Huart (7) and Caleb Huart (5), aren’t playing games and eating dumplings together, they’re coming up with ideas to raise money toward oncology programs at Sharp. “Cancer is a horrible disease, and we want to help fight that,” Colin says.

After one of their classmates was diagnosed with cancer, the Panda Pals donated bandages in support of their classmate’s weekly treatments. But they wanted to do more. Their parents told them they could help by raising money and awareness for other people who are diagnosed with cancer.

“In addition to building friendship, we want to train the kids so they can learn leadership skills and how they can help other people,” says Karen Kennedy, Colin and Lily’s mother.

The group started going to events, like Clairemont Family Day, last summer and would go to the San Diego Chinese Historical Museum for a Lunar New Year celebration to sell pins and other knickknacks.

“Our kids have spent day after day working,” says Shengnan Zhang, Sienna and Caleb’s mother. “We are just so proud of them.”

Making a difference at Sharp

To the Panda Pals, generosity is about kindness and impacting the lives of others. “My mom taught me how to be generous because she always says to treat other people the way you want to be treated,” Lily says.

The Panda Pals stored their money in a jar, hoping to raise $100. When they more than quadrupled their goal, they researched local hospitals to donate their money to. “We found Sharp,” says Colin.

Sharp provides comprehensive, innovative treatment options for nearly all types of cancer. And Sharp’s cancer program is nationally accredited by the U.S. Commission on Cancer.

“We can see how much the doctors and nurses work and how they help people,” says Aleah.

Even after surpassing their goal, the Panda Pals continue to raise money for cancer research at Sharp, hoping to inspire people of all generations to give. “You would be saving not just one, but many more lives,” Lily says. “Even if you donate just a bit, it could make a big change.”

Adds Colin: “You’d be a hero.”

