Doctors’ Day recognitions make a difference

Dr. Prachi Karnik, an internist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown, leads a special “Thankful Thursdays” ceremony to recognize fellow physicians, nurses and staff members each week.

“As great as the tributes are, it doesn’t compare to a patient recognizing their physicians and the staff we have,” Dr. Karnik says. “That generosity speaks volumes more than anything I can do.”

For Dr. Karnik, National Doctors' Day, celebrated every year on March 30, provides a chance to reflect on the profound impact philanthropy and serving the San Diego community have on her life.

“Patients showing that gratitude and appreciation reinforces the idea that I'm in the right place and I'm doing the right thing,” she says.

Making an impact through philanthropy

From an early age, Dr. Karnik says her parents instilled a sense of generosity in her.

"Before we formally had teacher appreciation days, my parents were always recognizing my teachers," Dr. Karnik says. "They taught me from a very early age how important gratitude and appreciation are."

Dr. Karnik decided to support the Foundations of Sharp HealthCare through monthly donations. Those donations go toward expanding new facilities and enhancing patient programs across San Diego.

“At Sharp, we’re in it for the mission — to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all we do,” she says. “Every donation is a brick, and when you put them together, you can build something substantial. What makes the Foundation important is giving back to make the mission possible.”

A passion for helping others

When she was in sixth grade, Dr. Karnik had two passions: serving the community and biology. "I thought becoming a doctor was a good way to combine my interests," she says with a laugh.

Having an environment where she could focus on patient care was one of the qualities that drew her to Sharp over 20 years ago. Dr. Karnik, who has received more than 100 Guardian Angel recognitions at Sharp, keeps notes of thankfulness that her patients write her in a special place in her office.

“It warms my heart,” Dr. Karnik says. “Every single one is really special.”

Working at Sharp for over two decades has allowed Dr. Karnik to see firsthand how philanthropy makes a difference in the lives of her patients, from initiatives like expanding diabetes screenings to increased ophthalmology services.

“As physicians and caregivers, we’re here to champion any project that helps our patients improve their health,” Dr. Karnik says. “What we want is for patients to invest in themselves more than anything else.

The Doctors' Day recognitions, which support facilities and technology at Sharp, really benefit them, and that’s special to see."

Doctors' Day, celebrated annually every year on March 30, serves to honor the physicians who make a difference in the lives of you, your family and our community.