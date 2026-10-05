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Sharp Coronado Hospital

At Sharp Coronado Hospital, we bring together clinical excellence, advanced technology and integrative healing. As a Designated Gold Certified Planetree Person-Centered Care Hospital, you can feel confident you'll receive the best care.

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Specialties and services

From treatment for serious medical conditions to classes on wellness and nutrition, you can find the care you need right here.

How to find us

Sharp Coronado Hospital

250 Prospect Place Coronado, CA 92118

Get directions

Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours

Parking

Visitors may park in front of the hospital. Valet parking is available at the hospital entrance on Prospect Place, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4:30 pm.

Plan your visit

Virtual hospital tour

Sharp Coronado Hospital entrance
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The main entrance of Sharp Coronado Hospital on Prospect Place.

Sharp Coronado OPP entry
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Entrance to the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, offering surgery, endoscopy and imaging services.

Sharp Coronado outpatient preoperative room
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A preoperative patient room at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion.

Sharp Coronado outpatient operating room
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At the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, we offer robotic-assisted surgery for procedures including gallbladder surgery and hernia repair.

Sharp Coronado outpatient pavilion guest lounge
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Family lounge at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion.

Sewall Healthy Living Center
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The Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital offers integrative spa therapies, cosmetic services, physical therapy, and fitness programs in a safe, welcoming, spa-like destination.

Sharp Coronado subacute care unit
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Our inpatient subacute care department serves patients with respiratory or other medical challenges.

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A rendering of the new facade to Sharp Coronado Hospital, following completion of a $43.9 million project that includes expansion of emergency and intensive care services and seismic retrofitting of the hospital tower.

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Ways to make a difference

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