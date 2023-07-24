Sharp Coronado Hospital

Read our updated policy for hospital visitors.

We understand the importance of seeing and connecting with loved ones who are in the hospital. You can stay in touch with family and friends through landline phones in patient rooms or by using personal electronic devices (cellphone, tablet or laptop). We also have a limited number of tablets available for patients to video chat with loved ones.

Please speak with your care team for assistance or to reach a patient's room, call 619-522-3600 and ask for the patient by name or room number.