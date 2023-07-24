Sharp-Coronado-Hospital-hero-full-width
At Sharp Coronado Hospital, we bring together clinical excellence, advanced technology and integrative healing. As a Designated Gold Certified Planetree Patient-Centered Care Hospital, you can feel confident you'll receive the best care.

The main entrance of Sharp Coronado Hospital on Prospect Place.

Entrance to the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, offering surgery, endoscopy and imaging services.

A preoperative patient room at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion.

At the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion, we offer robotic-assisted surgery for procedures including gallbladder surgery and hernia repair.

Family lounge at the Payne Family Outpatient Pavilion.

The Sewall Healthy Living Center at Sharp Coronado Hospital offers integrative spa therapies, physical therapy, and fitness programs in a safe, welcoming, spa-like destination.

Our inpatient subacute care department serves patients with respiratory or other medical challenges.

A rendering of the new facade to Sharp Coronado Hospital, following completion of a $43.9 million project that includes expansion of emergency and intensive care services and seismic retrofitting of the hospital tower.

