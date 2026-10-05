Sharp Coronado Hospital

If your loved one is staying with us, send a personalized e-card to brighten their day. Your message will be printed out and hand-delivered within one to two business days — completely free of charge.

Our campus offers two outlets for gifts. From snacks to flowers, our gift shop has everything you need. Orders may be placed by phone and delivered to the patient's room on the same day.

Hours: Monday through Friday: 9 am to 3:30 pm

Phone: 619-522-3611

Location: First floor, near lobby