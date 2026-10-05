Sharp Coronado Hospital
At Sharp Coronado Hospital, we bring together clinical excellence, advanced technology and integrative healing. As a Designated Gold Certified Planetree Person-Centered Care Hospital, you can feel confident you'll receive the best care.
Specialties and services
From treatment for serious medical conditions to classes on wellness and nutrition, you can find the care you need right here.
Subacute care
How to find us
Sharp Coronado Hospital
250 Prospect Place Coronado, CA 92118Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Visitors may park in front of the hospital. Valet parking is available at the hospital entrance on Prospect Place, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4:30 pm.
Plan your visit
Virtual hospital tour
Sharp Coronado news
Find a doctor at Sharp Coronado Hospital
Choose the doctor who's right for you.