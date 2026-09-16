Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room

Open 24 hours

751 Medical Center Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911-6617

619-502-5825

Fax: 619-502-5833

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours

How to find us

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room

751 Medical Center Court Chula Vista, CA 91911-6617

Get directions
619-502-5825

Fax: 619-502-5833

Parking

Free parking is available for emergency room patients and their visitors in the parking garage outside the emergency room entrance.

Plan your visit

What to expect when you arrive

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room exterior
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The Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Room provides trusted emergency care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, combining a comfortable environment with compassionate, expert care when it matters most.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room entrance
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Patients may be dropped off at the emergency room entrance or park in the garage located in front. Parking at Sharp Chula Vista is free.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room lobby
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When you arrive, our care team will check you in, listen to your concerns and guide you through the next steps of your emergency care. Photo courtesy of Stephen Walen Photography/SmithGroup.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room kid corner
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If you have children with you, the lobby includes an activity table and sensory toys. Coloring books are also available upon request.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Crisis Stabililzation Unit
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Our Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU), located inside the emergency room, offers a dedicated space for patients experiencing a behavioral health emergency.

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center outpatient pharmacy
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Before leaving the hospital, pick up your prescribed medications at our outpatient pharmacy — no extra stop needed. Talk with your care team during discharge to learn more. Photo courtesy of Stephen Walen Photography/SmithGroup.

Read our Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Room stories