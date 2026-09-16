Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room
Open 24 hours
751 Medical Center Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911-6617
619-502-5825
Fax: 619-502-5833
Hours
Open 24 hours
Open 24 hours
|Wednesday
Open 24 hours
|Thursday
Open 24 hours
|Friday
Open 24 hours
|Saturday
Open 24 hours
|Sunday
Open 24 hours
|Monday
Open 24 hours
|Tuesday
Open 24 hours
How to find us
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Emergency Room
751 Medical Center Court Chula Vista, CA 91911-6617Get directions
619-502-5825
Fax: 619-502-5833
Parking
Free parking is available for emergency room patients and their visitors in the parking garage outside the emergency room entrance.
Plan your visit
What to expect when you arrive
Read our Sharp Chula Vista Emergency Room stories
Patient navigator brings comfort and clarity to care
As a patient navigator at Sharp Chula Vista, Jorge Martinez helps patients and loved ones feel more at ease during emergency room visits.
A subtle sign, a life-changing diagnosis: Bob’s stroke story
During Men’s Health Month, Bob’s story reminds us emergencies aren’t always dramatic — listening to your body can make all the difference.
Grateful cardiac arrest survivor offers thanks (video)
Douglas Erns survived cardiac arrest, due to the advanced care he received at Sharp. He returned one year later to thank the teams that saved his life.