Labor and Delivery Services at Sharp Mary Birch

Great things start here.

At Sharp Mary Birch, we help give babies the best possible start in life.

Delivering more babies than any other hospital in California.

Each year, we welcomenearly 8,000 babies into the world. But being a health care leader takes more than numbers — it takes exceptional care. You can trust your care team knowing that no one in California has more experience delivering babies.

ctaBackgroundBlock is undefined in rendererMap

Why choose Sharp Mary Birch?

We offer:

Advanced care for high-risk pregnancies

All private rooms, each with a place for a birth partner to stay the night

Support for your personal birthing choices, including birthing balls and massage

A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recognized among the world's best

Baby-Friendly designation for exceptional breastfeeding support

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:

Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

Visitor limitations

Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

3003 Health Center Drive

San Diego, CA 92123

Get directions

Choose to have your baby at Sharp Mary Birch.

Find an OBGYN at Sharp Mary Birch. Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or search for an OBGYN. We accept most health insurance plans.