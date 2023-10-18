Labor and Delivery Services at Sharp Mary Birch

At Sharp Mary Birch, we help give babies the best possible start in life.

Delivering more babies than any other hospital in California.

Each year, we welcomenearly 8,000 babies into the world. But being a health care leader takes more than numbers — it takes exceptional care. You can trust your care team knowing that no one in California has more experience delivering babies.

Why choose Sharp Mary Birch?

We offer:

  • Advanced care for high-risk pregnancies

  • All private rooms, each with a place for a birth partner to stay the night

  • Support for your personal birthing choices, including birthing balls and massage

  • A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recognized among the world's best

  • Baby-Friendly designation for exceptional breastfeeding support

Your safety is our priority.

We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:

  • Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients

  • Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions

  • Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff

  • Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots

  • Visitor limitations

  • Masking and other personal protective equipment use

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

3003 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions

Choose to have your baby at Sharp Mary Birch.

Find an OBGYN at Sharp Mary Birch. Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or search for an  OBGYN. We accept most health insurance plans.

Unexpected pregnancy complications meant Angie had to stay in thehospital for weeks. She and her triplets were cared for by an expert team.