Labor and Delivery Services at Sharp Mary Birch

At Sharp Mary Birch, we help give babies the best possible start in life.
Delivering more babies than any other hospital in California.
Each year, we welcomenearly 8,000 babies into the world. But being a health care leader takes more than numbers — it takes exceptional care. You can trust your care team knowing that no one in California has more experience delivering babies.
Why choose Sharp Mary Birch?
We offer:
Advanced care for high-risk pregnancies
All private rooms, each with a place for a birth partner to stay the night
Support for your personal birthing choices, including birthing balls and massage
A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) recognized among the world's best
Baby-Friendly designation for exceptional breastfeeding support
Your safety is our priority.
We're taking these extra precautions to keep you and your family safe:
Treating patients with COVID-19 symptoms in areas separate from other patients
Special check-in procedures to reduce face-to-face interactions
Health screenings at facility entrances for all patients, doctors and staff
Regular cleaning of facilities and equipment, including high-tech disinfecting robots
Masking and other personal protective equipment use
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
3003 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Choose to have your baby at Sharp Mary Birch.
