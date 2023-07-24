Spend some time thinking about what’s essential for you in a doctor. Some important considerations may include:

Location

Insurance accepted

Gender

Specialty

Languages spoken

Medical group

It also helps to review a doctor’s online profile to give you a good sense of their care philosophy, services, education and personal interests.

When choosing your primary care doctor, consider whether you may need referrals to specialists, like a cardiologist or cancer doctor. Primary care doctors usually work with specialists from their own medical group. So if you would like to be seen by a specific specialist, you’ll need to choose a primary care doctor within that same medical group.

Sharp has 3 medical groups:

Also think about whether you’ll need hospital care, like delivering a baby. Doctors admit to specific hospitals so you’ll want to find a physician who can admit you to your hospital of choice. Hospital affiliation is noted in each doctor’s online profile. For urgent care, the medical group you’re in will determine which urgent care centers you can go to.