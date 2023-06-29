Dr. Fisher comforting patient sitting in chair.

San Diego oncologists and cancer treatments

At the Cancer Centers of Sharp HealthCare, we're here to help you get the best care possible, so you can focus on healing.

Conditions and types of cancer

We treat many types of cancer, including:

  • Bile duct cancer

  • Bladder cancer

  • Bone and soft tissue sarcomas

  • Brain and spinal cord cancer

  • Breast cancer

  • Cervical cancer

  • Colorectal cancer (colon cancer, rectum cancer and anal cancer)

  • Esophageal cancer

  • Head and neck cancer

  • Kidney cancer

  • Leukemia

  • Liver cancer

  • Lung cancer

  • Lymphoma (Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma)

  • Melanoma and other skin cancer

  • Mesothelioma

  • Multiple myeloma

  • Ovarian cancer

  • Pancreatic cancer

  • Prostate cancer

  • Stomach cancer

  • Testicular cancer

  • Thyroid cancer

  • Uterine cancer (endometrial cancer)

Cancer treatments

We offer a comprehensive range of treatment options to meet your individual needs.

An oncologist shares her cancer story

Testing revealed that Dr. Reema Batra, a hematologist and oncologist affiliated with Sharp, had stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma in her right breast.

6 ways to lower your risk of colon cancer

Dr. Michael Lajin, board-certified gastroenterologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital, explains 6 ways to prevent colorectal cancer.

Lung cancer: what are risks and symptoms?

Dr. Leticia Polanco, shares insights about the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease.

Experience our cancer classes and support groups

San Diego cancer care locations

We offer cancer care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.

Read our cancer care stories

