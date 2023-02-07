San Diego oncologists and cancer treatments

As San Diego’s health care leader, Sharp brings together the science of medicine and the art of caring to deliver The Sharp Experience.

When it comes to cancer care, this means that highly rated oncologists individualize your cancer treatment with the latest therapies. But not before knowing what’s important to you as a patient — and as a person.

Our three nationally accredited cancer centers offer:

Extraordinary care, close to home — Cancer treatment often involves numerous visits over several weeks or months. We offer high-quality, comprehensive cancer care near where you live and work in South Bay, East County and central San Diego.

Advanced treatments for cancer — Sharp continually invests in the leading tools and techniques for diagnosing and treating cancer, including robotic-assisted surgery, advanced radiation therapy technologies, and more.

Teamwork and collaboration — Our multidisciplinary care team works together to coordinate your care and individualize your treatment plan to your unique needs. Your care team may include medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, nurse navigators, pathologists, researchers, genetic counselors, pharmacists and more.

Unparalleled support — Our full range of support services include education, informational classes, nutritional guidance, survivorship programs and ongoing psychological support for you and your loved ones.

Nationally recognized — In addition to our national accreditation by the U.S. Commission on Cancer, our cancer centers have been recognized for providing high-quality care by organizations such as the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Planetree, Inc., American Association of Critical-Care Nurses and more.