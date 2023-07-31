Medicare plans in San Diego

Enrollment options at Sharp HealthCare

Whether you are new to Medicare — turning 65 or over 65 and retiring soon — or already have a Medicare plan, we’re here to support you and answer all of your Medicare questions.

We offer a variety of ways for you to learn more about Medicare from the safety and convenience of your home. You can attend a free webinar or connect directly with a Medicare specialist.

Choose a Medicare plan accepted by Sharp

Sharp accepts Medicare Advantage plans from both Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please select a carrier below to visit their website.