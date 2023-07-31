Medicare plans in San Diego

Understanding Medicare Online Webinar
For those who are turning 65 or retiring, attend this free online class to learn the facts about Medicare.
We offer free seminars for people who are turning 65 or retiring soon to help you better understand your Medicare health care options at Sharp.
Whether you are new to Medicare — turning 65 or over 65 and retiring soon — or already have a Medicare plan, we’re here to support you and answer all of your Medicare questions.
We offer a variety of ways for you to learn more about Medicare from the safety and convenience of your home. You can attend a free webinar or connect directly with a Medicare specialist.
Sharp accepts Medicare Advantage plans from both Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please select a carrier below to visit their website.
If you have questions or would like to learn more about how Medicare works and the different plan options available, we're here to help.
At Sharp, we offer a variety of classes and educational seminars to help you make informed decisions about Medicare.
Attend this free educational in-person seminar where specialists from Sharp will explain how Medicare works.