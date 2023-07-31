Happy senior couple sitting on bench at the beach in San Diego.

Medicare plans in San Diego

We offer free seminars for people who are turning 65 or retiring soon to help you better understand your Medicare health care options at Sharp.

Enrollment options at Sharp HealthCare

Whether you are new to Medicare — turning 65 or over 65 and retiring soon — or already have a Medicare plan, we’re here to support you and answer all of your Medicare questions.

We offer a variety of ways for you to learn more about Medicare from the safety and convenience of your home. You can attend a free webinar or connect directly with a Medicare specialist

Choose a Medicare plan accepted by Sharp

Sharp accepts Medicare Advantage plans from both Sharp Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please select a carrier below to visit their website.

Sharp Health PlanUnitedHealthcare

Get your Medicare questions answered

If you have questions or would like to learn more about how Medicare works and the different plan options available, we're here to help.

Medicare classes and events

At Sharp, we offer a variety of classes and educational seminars to help you make informed decisions about Medicare.