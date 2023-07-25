Medicare plans in San Diego

Enrollment options at Sharp HealthCare

Whether you are new to Medicare — turning 65 or over 65 and retiring soon — or already have a Medicare plan, we’re here to support you and answer all of your Medicare questions.

Choose a Medicare plan accepted by Sharp

Apply for Original Medicare online at ssa.gov/medicare or in person at your local Social Security office.

Sharp accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from Sharp Health Plan through the end of 2026. Sharp also accepts individual Medicare Advantage plans from UnitedHealthcare. To learn more about specific plan options, please visit the UnitedHealthcare website.