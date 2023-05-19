Woman having video visit with her doctor

Appointments

We’re here to guide you in scheduling that important first appointment with your doctor. If you’re new to Sharp and looking for a doctor, learn how to choose a doctor at Sharp who’s right for you.

Find a primary care doctor

Search for an internal medicine or family medicine doctor based on ratings and reviews, insurance, location and more.
Search for a doctor

Choose an OBGYN

Start by choosing an OBGYN who cares for patients at Sharp. You can filter by hospital, insurance plan and more.
Search for an OBGYN

Select a pediatrician for your child

Choose the pediatrician who’s right for your family. Filter by location, gender, language spoken and more.
Search for a pediatrician

Existing patients 

If you already see a Sharp-affiliated doctor, schedule your appointment through the Sharp app. You can also search for your doctor to see if they participate in the Sharp app or to find a phone number.  

Lab appointments 

Be sure your doctor has ordered your lab test prior to scheduling an appointment. 

Have a question? We're here to help.

Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, or chat with us, 8 am to 8 pm daily.