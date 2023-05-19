Existing patients

If you already see a Sharp-affiliated doctor, schedule your appointment through the Sharp app. You can also search for your doctor to see if they participate in the Sharp app or to find a phone number.

Lab appointments

Be sure your doctor has ordered your lab test prior to scheduling an appointment.

Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: Schedule online or walk-ins are always welcome

Sharp Community patients: Schedule online

SharpCare patients: Schedule online

Have a question? We're here to help.

Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, or chat with us, 8 am to 8 pm daily.