Appointments
We’re here to guide you in scheduling that important first appointment with your doctor. If you’re new to Sharp and looking for a doctor, learn how to choose a doctor at Sharp who’s right for you.
Existing patients
If you already see a Sharp-affiliated doctor, schedule your appointment through the Sharp app. You can also search for your doctor to see if they participate in the Sharp app or to find a phone number.
Lab appointments
Be sure your doctor has ordered your lab test prior to scheduling an appointment.
Sharp Rees-Stealy patients: Schedule online or walk-ins are always welcome
Sharp Community patients: Schedule online
SharpCare patients: Schedule online
Have a question? We're here to help.
Call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, or chat with us, 8 am to 8 pm daily.