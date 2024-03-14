Mental health classes and support groups
Support groups, classes and seminars focused on behavioral health care and education.
Sound mental health is vital to your well-being. And while mental health conditions are common, we’re here to make getting the care you need easy. We are San Diego’s most comprehensive and experienced not-for-profit behavioral health care provider.
If you’re looking for marriage, family or individual therapy, start by contacting your health plan. They can provide you with a complete list of mental health experts who fit your needs and accept your insurance. Behavioral health practitioners featured on sharp.com are limited to psychiatrists affiliated with Sharp medical groups or who have Sharp hospital privileges.
Sharp's behavioral health teams have the special training and expertise to treat patients with all types of psychiatric and mental health conditions, including:
Alcoholism
Anorexia
Anxiety disorders
Behavior disorders
Bipolar disorder
Binge eating disorder
Bulimia
Depression disorders
Drug dependency
Mood disorders
Obsessive-compulsive disorder
Panic
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
Schizophrenia
At Sharp, we're committed to guiding children, teens, adults and seniors on their personal path to recovery. For individuals experiencing a significant disruption in daily living, our services include:
We offer comprehensive behavioral and mental health services from locations across San Diego.
After giving birth, Kaci was overcome with guilt and depression. An online postpartum support group gave her the confidence and community she needed.
Serene Carruthers, LMFT, manager of Sharp McDonald Center, explains six benefits of stopping drinking.