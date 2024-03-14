Both psychiatrists and therapists are mental health professionals trained to evaluate how the mind affects behavior and well-being. While the care they provide is similar, and may sometimes overlap, there are some distinct differences, including education, conditions treated and treatment methods.

A psychiatrist is a medical doctor who can prescribe medications and is qualified to treat both the mental and physical aspects of psychological disorders. They are likely to treat complex conditions such as severe depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The term “therapist” is used for a wide range of mental health experts, including psychologists, licensed mental health counselors and clinical social workers. These specialists help resolve issues with thoughts, emotions and relationships. They are likely to treat conditions such as behavioral problems, stress, anxiety and depression.

If you are unsure which mental health professional is right for you, talk to your primary care doctor. They can help you decide what type of therapy and which mental health expert may be the best fit.