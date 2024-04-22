Volunteer opportunities at Sharp
Here, you can make a difference. Becoming a Sharp volunteer not only changes the lives of others, it makes a remarkable impact on your life as well.
Change someone's life today
Serve your community, meet new people and assist in a wide variety of meaningful programs at one of our hospitals. Whether you'd like to greet visitors, raise funds, provide companionship or work in a gift shop, we have countless ways you can help throughout San Diego.
Volunteer at a Sharp hospital
Learn more about our rewarding hospital volunteer opportunities.
Volunteer with Sharp HospiceCare
At Sharp HospiceCare, we have many ways you can help. Our volunteers provide nonmedical services for our patients in their homes, at skilled nursing facilities or in the hospital.
Learn more about volunteering with Sharp HospiceCare.
Volunteer with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
By volunteering at Sharp Rees-Stealy, you will be joining a team of hundreds of caring San Diegans of all ages who are making a positive difference in our community.
Some of the many important roles you could fill include:
Business services
Clerical assistance
Family medicine
Information desk and escorts
Laboratory Lobby greeter
Occupational medicine
We'd love to welcome you to our team. To become a volunteer at Sharp Rees-Stealy or to learn more about our program, please contact the location near you.
Carmel Valley and Del Mar
858-521-2325
Chula Vista and Otay Ranch
619-397-3084
Downtown, Frost Street, Point Loma and San Diego
619-446-1550
Genesee and La Mesa
619-644-6974
Grossmont Medical Plaza
619-644-6974
Rancho Bernardo
858-521-2325
Santee and Scripps Ranch
619-568-8204
Sorrento Mesa, Mira Mesa and Murphy Canyon
858-526-6159