Change someone's life today

Serve your community, meet new people and assist in a wide variety of meaningful programs at one of our hospitals. Whether you'd like to greet visitors, raise funds, provide companionship or work in a gift shop, we have countless ways you can help throughout San Diego.

Volunteer at a Sharp hospital

Learn more about our rewarding hospital volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer with Sharp HospiceCare

At Sharp HospiceCare, we have many ways you can help. Our volunteers provide nonmedical services for our patients in their homes, at skilled nursing facilities or in the hospital.

Learn more about volunteering with Sharp HospiceCare.

Volunteer with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

By volunteering at Sharp Rees-Stealy, you will be joining a team of hundreds of caring San Diegans of all ages who are making a positive difference in our community.

Some of the many important roles you could fill include:

Business services

Clerical assistance

Family medicine

Information desk and escorts

Laboratory Lobby greeter

Occupational medicine

We'd love to welcome you to our team. To become a volunteer at Sharp Rees-Stealy or to learn more about our program, please contact the location near you.

Carmel Valley and Del Mar

858-521-2325

Chula Vista and Otay Ranch

619-397-3084



Downtown, Frost Street, Point Loma and San Diego

619-446-1550

Genesee and La Mesa

619-644-6974

Grossmont Medical Plaza

619-644-6974

Rancho Bernardo

858-521-2325

Santee and Scripps Ranch

619-568-8204



Sorrento Mesa, Mira Mesa and Murphy Canyon

858-526-6159