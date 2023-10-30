We know that when you've found a doctor you trust, you want to keep it that way. So at SharpCare, we do our best to accept a wide range of insurance plans to allow you to keep your doctor, even if your insurance changes.

Many health plans have various product names that may not be listed below. To ensure you have access to SharpCare, please contact your health insurance provider directly.

HMO health plans accepted by SharpCare.

AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Essential HMO (UnitedHealthcare)

AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Premier HMO (UnitedHealthcare)

AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Value HMO (UnitedHealthcare)

Aetna

Anthem Blue

Blue Shield of California

Care 1st TotalDual Plan (HMO SNP)

CIGNA

Health Net HMO

Health Net Select POS

Health Net Seniority Plus Group (retirees only)

Sharp Health Plan HMO

Sharp Secure Horizons Plan by United Healthcare HMO

UnitedHealthcare HMO

UnitedHealthcare Choice POS

PPO health plans accepted by SharpCare.

Aetna

Anthem

Blue Shield

ChoiceCare PPO (Humana)

CIGNA

CHG

Coventry

Health Net

HealthSmart PPO

Molina

MultiPlan PPO

SCMG

UHC

UHC (TriCare)

Find out more.

If you have further questions about health insurance plans accepted by SharpCare, please call us at 1-877-518-7264 or start a chat.