Health insurance plans accepted by SharpCare
We know that when you've found a doctor you trust, you want to keep it that way. So at SharpCare, we do our best to accept a wide range of insurance plans to allow you to keep your doctor, even if your insurance changes.
Many health plans have various product names that may not be listed below. To ensure you have access to SharpCare, please contact your health insurance provider directly.
HMO health plans accepted by SharpCare.
AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Essential HMO (UnitedHealthcare)
AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Premier HMO (UnitedHealthcare)
AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Value HMO (UnitedHealthcare)
Aetna
Anthem Blue
Blue Shield of California
Care 1st TotalDual Plan (HMO SNP)
CIGNA
Health Net HMO
Health Net Select POS
Health Net Seniority Plus Group (retirees only)
Sharp Health Plan HMO
Sharp Secure Horizons Plan by United Healthcare HMO
UnitedHealthcare HMO
UnitedHealthcare Choice POS
PPO health plans accepted by SharpCare.
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Shield
ChoiceCare PPO (Humana)
CIGNA
CHG
Coventry
Health Net
HealthSmart PPO
Molina
MultiPlan PPO
SCMG
UHC
UHC (TriCare)
Find out more.
If you have further questions about health insurance plans accepted by SharpCare, please call us at 1-877-518-7264 or start a chat.