We know that when you've found a doctor you trust, you want to keep it that way. So at SharpCare, we do our best to accept a wide range of insurance plans to allow you to keep your doctor, even if your insurance changes.

Many health plans have various product names that may not be listed below. To ensure you have access to SharpCare, please contact your health insurance provider directly.

HMO health plans accepted by SharpCare.

  • AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Essential HMO (UnitedHealthcare)

  • AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Premier HMO (UnitedHealthcare)

  • AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Value HMO (UnitedHealthcare)

  • Aetna

  • Anthem Blue

  • Blue Shield of California

  • Care 1st TotalDual Plan (HMO SNP)

  • CIGNA

  • Health Net HMO

  • Health Net Select POS

  • Health Net Seniority Plus Group (retirees only)

  • Sharp Health Plan HMO

  • Sharp Secure Horizons Plan by United Healthcare HMO

  • UnitedHealthcare HMO

  • UnitedHealthcare Choice POS

PPO health plans accepted by SharpCare.

  • Aetna

  • Anthem

  • Blue Shield

  • ChoiceCare PPO (Humana)

  • CIGNA

  • CHG

  • Coventry

  • Health Net

  • HealthSmart PPO

  • Molina

  • MultiPlan PPO

  • SCMG

  • UHC

  • UHC (TriCare)

If you have further questions about health insurance plans accepted by SharpCare, please call us at 1-877-518-7264 or start a chat.