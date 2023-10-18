SharpCare Medical Offices
Dedicated to your health
When you choose a primary care doctor at SharpCare in San Diego, you are gaining access to the exceptional level of care that is the hallmark of The Sharp Experience. Providing compassionate, quality care for you and your family is our top priority.
Offering numerous ways for you to get care
Online appointment scheduling through FollowMyHealth
Over 20 affiliated urgent care centers
Telehealth visits with your doctor
Same-day appointments
Virtual urgent care visits available daily from 8 am to 8 pm
Access to all Sharp hospitals
Our six medical offices are conveniently located throughout San Diego County in Coronado, Eastlake, Grossmont, Kearny Mesa, Santee and Spring Valley.
Our primary care doctors specialize in family medicine and internal medicine. Through our convenient Find a Doctor tool, we make choosing a SharpCare doctor easy.
As a SharpCare patient, you can pay outstanding bills online. You'll be able to pay your outstanding bill via credit card, debit card or checking account. We will process your payment within two to four business days.
If you have any billing questions or need assistance, give us a call at 858-499-2044, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.
Learn more about SharpCare and connect with us
Call us to book an appointment