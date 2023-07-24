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Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

At Sharp Mary Birch, Southern California's leading women's hospital, caring for women is what we do. Whether you're delivering a baby or undergoing gynecologic surgery, count on our specialized caregivers to be with you every step of the way.

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Specialties and services

We understand the unique health care needs of women and newborns and offer world-class programs and services to support their very best health.

We also provide women’s surgery and offer bloodless medicine and surgery to help treat various gynecological conditions.

How to find us

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

3003 Health Center Drive San Diego, CA 92123

Get directions

Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours

Parking

Parking is available in the structure in front of the hospital. Parking fees may apply. Patient drop-off and pickup is in the roundabout in front of the hospital main entrance.

Plan your visit

Hospital tours 

At Sharp Mary Birch, we offer in-person hospital walking tours and live hospital tour webinars. During these free tours, you'll learn about our labor, delivery and recovery rooms, and a certified perinatal educator will be available to answer any questions. In addition, you can also watch our virtual labor and delivery tour.

We invite you to preview some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.

Mary birch lobby
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Hospital lobby

SMB delivery room
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All private delivery rooms with accommodations for a loved one who wishes to stay overnight

SMB recovery room
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Recovery rooms where babies “room-in” with their mothers to improve bonding and feeding

SMB NICU
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For newborns needing extra help, our Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the largest in San Diego County, offers advanced support

SMB women's surgery room
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Get the care you need with the most advanced minimally invasive treatments for women of all ages, including robotic surgery

SMB New Beginnings Boutique
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Our New Beginnings Boutique is open 7 days a week and staffed by certified lactation educators who can answer your questions

Sharp Mary Birch stork
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The iconic Sharp Mary Birch stork

Sharp Mary Birch news

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More San Diego pregnancy and childbirth locations

We offer maternity care across the county — from South Bay to East County to central San Diego.

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Sharp Mary Birch Center for Women & Newborns Chula Vista

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns Grossmont

Ways to make a difference 

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