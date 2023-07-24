Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
At Sharp Mary Birch, Southern California's leading women's hospital, caring for women is what we do. Whether you're delivering a baby or undergoing gynecologic surgery, count on our specialized caregivers to be with you every step of the way.
Specialties and services
We understand the unique health care needs of women and newborns and offer world-class programs and services to support their very best health.
Infant neurological specialty care
Maternal Infant Services Unit
We also provide women’s surgery and offer bloodless medicine and surgery to help treat various gynecological conditions.
How to find us
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
3003 Health Center Drive San Diego, CA 92123Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Plan your visit
Hospital tours
At Sharp Mary Birch, we offer in-person hospital walking tours and live hospital tour webinars. During these free tours, you'll learn about our labor, delivery and recovery rooms, and a certified perinatal educator will be available to answer any questions. In addition, you can also watch our virtual labor and delivery tour.
We invite you to preview some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.
Sharp Mary Birch news
More San Diego pregnancy and childbirth locations
We offer maternity care across the county — from South Bay to East County to central San Diego.
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