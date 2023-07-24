SMB-Full-Width-Hero-IreneMeloneywBaby-2326
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns building

Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

At Sharp Mary Birch, Southern California's only standalone women's hospital, caring for women is what we do. Whether you're delivering a baby or undergoing gynecologic surgery, count on our specialized caregivers to be with you every step of the way.

Specialties and services

We understand the unique health care needs of women and newborns and offer world-class programs and services to support their very best health.

Plan your visit

Hospital tours 

At Sharp Mary Birch, we offer in-person hospital walking tours and live hospital tour webinars. During these free tours, you'll learn about our labor, delivery and recovery rooms, and a certified perinatal educator will be available to answer any questions. In addition, you can also watch our virtual labor and delivery tour.

We invite you to preview some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.

Entrance to Sharp Mary Birch
1 of 8 :

Hospital entrance

Mary birch lobby
2 of 8 :

Hospital lobby

All private delivery rooms
3 of 8 :

All private delivery rooms with accommodations for a loved one who wishes to stay overnight

SMB recovery room
4 of 8 :

Recovery rooms where babies “room-in” with their mothers to improve bonding and feeding

SMB NICU
5 of 8 :

For newborns needing extra help, our Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the largest in San Diego County, offers advanced support

SMB women's surgery room
6 of 8 :

Get the care you need with the most advanced minimally invasive treatments for women of all ages, including robotic surgery

SMB New Beginnings Boutique
7 of 8 :

Our New Beginnings Boutique and Gift Shop is open 7 days a week and staffed by certified lactation educators who can answer your questions

Sharp Mary Birch stork statue
8 of 8 :

The iconic Sharp Mary Birch stork

Sharp Mary Birch news

Read more stories

Ways to make a difference 

Find a doctor at Sharp Mary Birch

Choose the doctor who’s right for you.

View doctors