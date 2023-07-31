Health insurance and how to get care from Sharp
Whether you need to buy insurance or find a doctor who accepts your plan, Sharp can help you get the care you need.
Get the care you deserve
At Sharp, we're committed to delivering extraordinary care. We accept almost all health insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan, those offered through employers, sold directly to individuals and offered by the health insurance marketplace Covered California, as well as plans for Medicare-eligible patients.
If you have questions about covered services, copays or deductibles, please call your insurance company to confirm your coverage and to confirm that your doctor participates in its network. If you're ready to purchase individual insurance, Sharp Health Plan is available to help you. Be sure to choose a health plan that includes Sharp.
Once you've selected an insurance plan, our physician-referral nurses can help you find a doctor based on your insurance plan, as well as your preferred office location, specialty, language spoken and more. Call them at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm. You can also search for a doctor online.
Frequently asked questions
Whether you have coverage through your employer or have purchased insurance on your own, we’ll help you understand the different insurance options so you can get the coverage you need.
Navigating health insurance — what you need to know
