Sharp medical groups

Each of Sharp's three medical groups offer direct access to The Sharp Experience, clinical excellence, advanced technology and compassionate, affordable care.
Sharp Community Medical Group
Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG) accepts most insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan and includes more than 225 primary care physicians and more than 650 specialists. SCMG provides:
350 locations throughout San Diego County
Access to FollowMyHealth® — a secure, convenient patient portal where you can manage your health care online — for patients of many Sharp Community participating physicians
Admission to your local hospital, including Sharp's four acute-care hospitals, as well as Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns
Physician offices in your neighborhood
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group accepts most insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan and includes more than 500 primary care physicians and specialists. Sharp Rees-Stealy provides:
22 locations throughout San Diego County
Access to FollowMyHealth®, a secure, convenient patient portal where you can manage your health care online
Fully integrated medical services all in one location or near one another
Sharp Nurse Connection®, a 24-hour phone service for patients to speak with registered nurses
SharpCare Medical Group
SharpCare Medical Group accepts most insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan and includes access to over 600 specialists, representing more than 30 specialties. You also have access to FollowMyHealth®, a secure, convenient patient portal where you can manage your health care online.
The primary care doctors at SharpCare will eliminate any possible confusion from the health care experience by coordinating your care across the system, ensuring that you get the specialty care and services you need.
How medical groups work
A medical group is a network of doctors who have agreed to work together to contract with health plans and to coordinate patient care. When you choose a medical group, you are choosing the specific group of doctors who will provide your care — from primary care physicians to specialists.
If your insurance is a PPO, you do not need to choose a medical group.
If your insurance is an HMO, it is important to choose a medical group because all of your care will be provided by doctors in that group.
If you do not have insurance, we welcome you to sign up for Sharp Health Plan, which offers a variety of health insurance options for individuals, families and businesses.
