Sharp medical groups

Sharp Community Medical Group

Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG) accepts most insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan and includes more than 225 primary care physicians and more than 650 specialists. SCMG provides:

350 locations throughout San Diego County

Access to FollowMyHealth® — a secure, convenient patient portal where you can manage your health care online — for patients of many Sharp Community participating physicians

Admission to your local hospital, including Sharp's four acute-care hospitals, as well as Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns

Physician offices in your neighborhood

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group accepts most insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan and includes more than 500 primary care physicians and specialists. Sharp Rees-Stealy provides:

22 locations throughout San Diego County

Access to FollowMyHealth®, a secure, convenient patient portal where you can manage your health care online

Fully integrated medical services all in one location or near one another

Sharp Nurse Connection®, a 24-hour phone service for patients to speak with registered nurses

SharpCare Medical Group

SharpCare Medical Group accepts most insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan and includes access to over 600 specialists, representing more than 30 specialties. You also have access to FollowMyHealth®, a secure, convenient patient portal where you can manage your health care online.

The primary care doctors at SharpCare will eliminate any possible confusion from the health care experience by coordinating your care across the system, ensuring that you get the specialty care and services you need.