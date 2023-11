Sharp Coronado Hospital Emergency Room

Sharp Coronado's Emergency Room is available 24 hours a day to safely get you the care you need. Our ER is supported by medical staff who are dedicated to clinical excellence and have earned the highest scores in patient satisfaction.

As a Planetree-certified hospital, we focus on patient empowerment, family education, and integrative therapies as part of your care.

Recognized with the Get With The Guidelines Silver Performance Achievement Award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for the high level of care provided to stroke patients, at Sharp Coronado our focus is on acting quickly to get you the care you need.

And we're uniquely certified to provide care for older adults, as accredited by the American College of Emergency Physicians, so you can rest easy knowing you and your loved ones are in good hands.