Sharp McDonald Center
Don't live with addiction — let us be a source of hope. We offer the most comprehensive inpatient and outpatient hospital-based substance use treatment in San Diego. To get started, call 1-800-734-3477.
Programs and services
At Sharp McDonald Center, we believe that no one should overcome addiction alone. We offer individualized programs and three phases of customized treatment — detoxification, residential and outpatient care.
Substance Abuse Family Care Education and Counseling Program
We are grateful to partner with Feeding San Diego, which provides food donations twice a month to patients in our Aftercare Program, and those currently receiving treatment. This partnership supports healthy nutrition, an important part of the recovery journey.
How to find us
Sharp McDonald Center
8003 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92111Get directions
Open 24 hours
Parking
Plan your visit
Virtual hospital tour
We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.