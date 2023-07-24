Sharp-McDonald-Center-hero-full-width
Sharp McDonald Center building entrance.

Sharp McDonald Center

Don't live with addiction — let us be a source of hope. We offer the most comprehensive inpatient and outpatient hospital-based substance use treatment in San Diego. To get started, call 1-800-734-3477 or submit a treatment request.

Programs and services

At Sharp McDonald Center, we believe that no one should overcome addiction alone. We offer individualized programs and three phases of customized treatment — admission and detoxification (three to five days), rehabilitation (three to eight weeks) and continuing care.

How to find us

Sharp McDonald Center
8003 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92111
Closed - opens 8:00 am
Parking

Free parking is available, though spaces are limited. If using public transportation, take the 44 bus to Linda Vista Road and Stalmer Street.

Virtual hospital tour 

We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.

Sharp McDonald Center administration building
1 of 8 :

Sharp McDonald Center is a nonprofit substance use disorder treatment center that believes in treating all its clients and their concerned families with kindness, dignity and respect.

Sharp McDonald Center patient consultation room
2 of 8 :

Our team strives to understand each patient's personal story and works diligently to help create an individualized plan of care.

Sharp McDonald Center group therapy room
3 of 8 :

At Sharp McDonald Center, we believe that recovery is possible. Therapy, along with medications for addiction treatment, is a proven effective regimen for substance use disorders.

Sharp McDonald Center client rooms
4 of 8 :

All rooms are well furnished with personal beds, bedside tables and dressers. There are separate communal bathrooms for both men and women along with the facility of showers.

Sharp McDonald Center garden seating area
5 of 8 :

Taking time to relax and interact with peers is part of the recovery model at Sharp McDonald Center. There is a smoking and a nonsmoking outdoor area.

Sharp McDonald Center outpatient outdoor garden
6 of 8 :

Sharp McDonald Center staff believe that the environment is an influential factor in one's recovery.

Sharp McDonald Center dining room
7 of 8 :

Residents are served three meals a day in a cafeteria-style setting.

Sharp McDonald Center kitchen
8 of 8 :

Meals are prepared for clients buffet-style in a fully equipped kitchen.

Sharp McDonald Center news

