At Sharp McDonald Center, the total treatment cost is determined by the level of care and length of stay. Once you begin the intake process, you will meet with an admissions representative who will discuss the financial process and contact your insurance company directly.

Many private insurance companies will cover the cost of treatment, although insurance coverage depends on your individual insurance plan. Some services may be covered under mental health benefits, while some may limit coverage to outpatient services.

Our staff is experienced in working with insurance companies that provide coverage for addiction treatment. Our admissions representative will work to ensure that you receive the maximum benefits available from your insurance company and will also provide you with an estimate for any uncovered balances in advance. In addition, Sharp McDonald Center offers very competitive self-pay rates for all levels of care.