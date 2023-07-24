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Sharp McDonald Center

Don't live with addiction — let us be a source of hope. We offer the most comprehensive inpatient and outpatient hospital-based substance use treatment in San Diego. To get started, call 1-800-734-3477.

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Programs and services

At Sharp McDonald Center, we believe that no one should overcome addiction alone. We offer individualized programs and three phases of customized treatment — detoxification, residential and outpatient care.

We are grateful to partner with Feeding San Diego, which provides food donations twice a month to patients in our Aftercare Program, and those currently receiving treatment. This partnership supports healthy nutrition, an important part of the recovery journey.

How to find us

Sharp McDonald Center

8003 Linda Vista Rd San Diego, CA 92111

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Open 24 hours

Hours

Open 24 hours

Location Hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours

If you need to leave a message for admissions, we'll return your call.

Parking

Free parking is available, though spaces are limited. If using public transportation, take the 44 bus to Linda Vista Road and Stalmer Street.

Plan your visit

Virtual hospital tour 

We invite you to take a virtual tour of some of our hospital facilities by clicking through the slideshow below.

SMC admin building
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Sharp McDonald Center is a nonprofit substance use disorder treatment center that believes in treating all its clients and their concerned families with kindness, dignity and respect.

SMC consultation room
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Our team strives to understand each patient's personal story and works diligently to help create an individualized plan of care.

SMC group room
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At Sharp McDonald Center, we believe that recovery is possible. Therapy, along with medications for addiction treatment, is a proven effective regimen for substance use disorders.

SMC client rooms
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All rooms are well furnished with personal beds, bedside tables and dressers. There are separate communal bathrooms for both men and women along with the facility of showers.

SMC outdoor garden seating area
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Taking time to relax and interact with peers is part of the recovery model at Sharp McDonald Center. There is a smoking and a nonsmoking outdoor area.

SMC outpatient outdoor garden
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Sharp McDonald Center staff believe that the environment is an influential factor in one's recovery.

SMC dining room
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Residents are served three meals a day in a cafeteria-style setting.

SMC kitchen
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Meals are prepared for clients buffet-style in a fully equipped kitchen.

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