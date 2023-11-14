Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group

A patient-centered approach to wellness

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, our patient-centered approach means you receive the best care from our coordinated team of experts at our medical centers — or, as we like to call them, your Medical Home.

As one of the largest, most comprehensive medical groups in San Diego County, our 19 locations are conveniently located near where you live and work. Our primary care doctors and specialists — as well as radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, optical and urgent care services — are in one location or nearby. We offer same-day or next-day primary care appointments and after-hours pediatric appointments.

Our mission at Sharp Rees-Stealy is to improve the health of our community through a caring partnership of patients, physicians and employees. Our goal is to offer quality services that set community standards and exceed expectations in a caring, convenient, affordable and accessible manner.

