Policies and procedures

At Sharp, we are committed to ensuring you receive the safest care possible — and delivered with the utmost respect to your rights and privacy as a patient.

We encourage you to learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient or visitor to Sharp HealthCare, and to review our policies and procedures.

For patients

For visitors

For website users

For informational purposes only, a link to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Open Payments web page is provided here: https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov. The federal Physician Payments Sunshine Act requires that detailed information about payment and other payments of value worth over ten dollars ($10) from manufacturers of drugs, medical devices, and biologics to physicians and teaching hospitals be made available to the public.