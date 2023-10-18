Policies and procedures
At Sharp, we are committed to ensuring you receive the safest care possible — and delivered with the utmost respect to your rights and privacy as a patient.
We encourage you to learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient or visitor to Sharp HealthCare, and to review our policies and procedures.
For patients
As San Diego's health care leader, we believe in leading by example and in safeguarding our reputation of integrity, honesty and doing the right thing — values upon which Sharp was built.
The Code of Conduct integrates our mission, vision and values with our policies and procedures, and the professional standards that are in place throughout the Sharp system.
The Code of Conduct provides clear directives for all employees, physicians and volunteers to follow and applies to the entire Sharp team. It is a reference guide for understanding the standards and ethical framework in making good choices.
The Code of Conduct is about each individual stepping up as a leader and a role model to help foster an ethical culture and maintain the high standards that underpin our reputation.
Download Sharp's Code of Conduct document:
At Sharp, protecting your privacy is imperative. We have strict policies and procedures in place to keep your personal health information private, and every Sharp employee is educated on how to ensure that information remains confidential. Read our notice of privacy practices.
The Joint Notice of Privacy Practice applies to all protected health information (PHI) maintained by the current or future covered entity affiliates of Sharp HealthCare that are designated by Sharp as part of its Affiliated Covered Entity (ACE) and each Organized Health Care Arrangement (OHCA). Read our joint notice of privacy practices.
Sharp HealthCare complies with applicable federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex. Sharp HealthCare does not exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex. Read our notice of nondiscrimination and accessibility.
If you or a loved one experience a health care or safety concern at any Sharp facility, you should immediately ask your caregiver or a Sharp employee to assist you. If your complaint is not being handled to your satisfaction, we encourage you to request the help of a hospital manager or supervisor.
Our absolute priority is that you feel safe and are receiving the very best care. If we fall short of that, we need to know about it. If you have an issue that has not been addressed, please contact the Sharp facility where your care was received and ask to speak to a patient representative.
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center: 619-502-5858
Sharp Coronado Hospital and Health Center: 619-522-3600
Sharp Grossmont Hospital: 619-740-4060
Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns: 858-939-3388
Sharp Memorial Hospital: 858-939-3388
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital: 858-939-3388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers: Once your complaint is received, you will be contacted by a patient liaison for the location you visited.
If you still have concerns, you may contact The Joint Commission:
Call 800-994-6610
Visit www.jointcommission.org to report a patient safety event
Fax at 630-792-5636
Mail to:
Office of Quality and Patient Safety, The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Blvd.
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
At Sharp HealthCare, we are committed to respecting your rights as a patient and to educating you about both your rights and your responsibilities. We encourage you to download the following documents.
At Sharp, we understand how important it is to communicate your health needs. We have 24/7 phone interpretation services, ASL interpreters and a video remote interpreting system that provides instant translations in any language.
We invite you to read our interpretation policy:
English (PDF)
Spanish (PDF)
Arabic (PDF)
Vietnamese (PDF)
Tagalog (PDF)
For more information or to arrange language interpretation services, call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.
At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we have many primary care doctors who are fluent in languages other than English and are able to provide interpretation and translation services. Requests for interpretation services should be made at the time the appointment is scheduled. For more information, call our patient services representatives at 858-499-2600.
For visitors
At Sharp, our mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all that we do. To maintain a healing environment where our patients can receive optimal care, all support persons and visitors shall refrain from behaviors that are disruptive or pose a threat to the rights or safety of others, as summarized in the Code of Conduct.
Whether you’re visiting a loved one or here as a patient, we can help. Before your visit, be sure to read our hospital visitation policy.
At Sharp, we recognize the invaluable contribution of service animals to their owners' well-being. Download the following documents to learn more:
For website users
Sharp HealthCare is committed to maintaining the privacy of those who use our website. This website privacy policy is designed to assist you in understanding how we collect and use the personal information you provide to us and to assist you in making informed decisions when using our website. Read our website privacy policy.
By accessing our website, you agree to be bound by Sharp HealthCare's Terms and Conditions of Use, and the applicable Privacy Policy. These terms of use apply to all visitors to sharp.com and use of any health tools, calculators, videos, widgets or any other features of the site. Read our terms and conditions of use.
For informational purposes only, a link to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Open Payments web page is provided here: https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov. The federal Physician Payments Sunshine Act requires that detailed information about payment and other payments of value worth over ten dollars ($10) from manufacturers of drugs, medical devices, and biologics to physicians and teaching hospitals be made available to the public.