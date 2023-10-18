As San Diego's health care leader, we believe in leading by example and in safeguarding our reputation of integrity, honesty and doing the right thing — values upon which Sharp was built.

The Code of Conduct integrates our mission, vision and values with our policies and procedures, and the professional standards that are in place throughout the Sharp system.

The Code of Conduct provides clear directives for all employees, physicians and volunteers to follow and applies to the entire Sharp team. It is a reference guide for understanding the standards and ethical framework in making good choices.

The Code of Conduct is about each individual stepping up as a leader and a role model to help foster an ethical culture and maintain the high standards that underpin our reputation.

Download Sharp's Code of Conduct document: