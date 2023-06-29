During this time, Global Patient Services has limited ability to coordinate patient transfers or medical evacuations to Sharp hospitals.

We remain available to help eligible patients that have active health plan coverage with SharpCare Medical Group, Sharp Community Medical Group, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and Sharp Health Plan.

To request assistance, please call us at 858-499-4102, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The care you need, wherever you are

When you're far from home, a medical emergency is the last thing on your mind. Our Global Patient Services (GPS) program coordinates patient transfers and medical evacuations, for U.S. citizens and foreign travelers who have health insurance, from around the world to a Sharp HealthCare hospital in San Diego.

Our experienced bilingual team has strong relationships with travel insurance and assistance companies, ground and air ambulance companies, cruise lines and government agencies to manage all facets of your emergency. And being so close to the border, we work closely with medical professionals in Mexico.

We will coordinate with hospital staff abroad and travel assistance companies to get you the care you need. We'll also partner with your loved ones to complete any special paperwork on your behalf, should you be unable to do so yourself. And we'll coordinate any necessary travel arrangements or transfers to a facility closer to your home. We'll provide you with copies of your medical records to streamline any follow-up appointments you may have at other care facilities.

A GPS transfer liaison is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist with medical evacuations of patients to a Sharp hospital. To request assistance with an evacuation, please call 858-499-4102 or send us an email.

Sharp GPS does not sell travel insurance or provide vaccinations required for foreign travel.

Learn more about us

Taking to the sea to make cruising safe again