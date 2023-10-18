How to request your medical records
We keep your health care records secure and confidential. With your consent, we can provide records to any person or company you authorize.
If you have a FollowMyHealth account, you already have access to many of your health records. Records available include doctor notes from appointments, lab results, care plans, discharge summaries and more. Before you submit your medical records request, sign in to your FollowMyHealth account and review your information.
If you don't have a FollowMyHealth account, learn how to create an account.
How to view your results and documents from your computer:
Sign in to your FollowMyHealth account on the website.
Click the “My Health” tab at the top, then select the sub-tab of “Results” to access your lab, imaging, screening results and more.
Click the “My Health” tab at the top, then select the sub-tab of “Documents” to access your progress notes, medical excuse notes and more.
How to view your COVID-19 test results from your mobile device:
Open your FollowMyHealth app and sign in to your account.
For iPhone, tap “My Health” from the bottom navigation bar.
For Android, tap the hamburger menu on the top left and then click “My Health.” Select “Results” to access your lab, imaging, screening results and more.
Select “Documents” to access your progress notes, medical excuse notes and more.
We will only release the information you authorize so please be specific about the types of information and dates of service authorized. When filling out the authorization form, choose the Sharp facility or facilities you are requesting records from. Sharp will only release the records from the facility you indicate.
Please note medical records requested by patients may take up to 15 days to complete.
Please use the online form or download, print and complete the authorization form to:
receive your medical records
have your medical records sent to another care provider or third party
You may also request records from another provider be sent to Sharp using the online form or paper form.
If you have questions, give us a call at 858-541-5400, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm or email shc.records@sharp.com. Please note medical records requested by patients may take up to 15 days to complete.
Para solicitar un expediente clínico de un hospital de Sharp o Sharp Rees-Stealy, use el formulario en línea o descargue, imprima y llene el formulario de autorización.
Si tiene preguntas, llámenos al 858-541-5400, de lunes a viernes, de 8 am a 4:30 pm o envíe un correo electrónico a shc.records@sharp.com. Las solicitudes para expedientes clínicos pueden tomar hasta 15 días en completarse.
If you are a health care provider, law office or requesting the medical records for someone other than yourself and not the legal guardian, please use this Sharecare online form. Sharp has partnered with Sharecare to process third-party requests.
If you are requesting records from different locations or departments, you will need to submit each separately.
Please enter one request per submission and do not submit multiple copies of the same request.
Radiology requests for Sharp hospitals should be made directly with the location you were seen:
Sharp Chula Vista: 619-502-3639 or 619-502-4032 (fax)
Sharp Coronado: 619-522-3721 or 619-502-8552 (fax)
Sharp Grossmont: 619-740-4005, 619-740-4127 (fax) or SGH.ImagingRecords@sharp.com
Sharp Mary Birch, Sharp Memorial, James S. Brown Pavilion and Sharp Mesa Vista: 858-939-5092 or 858-939-5059 (fax)
To request records from a Sharp Community Medical Group (SCMG) or SharpCare Medical Group visit, you must contact your provider's office or the facility at which you received your care. SCMG and SharpCare offices may release your medical records only if signed consent has been obtained from you or the person legally responsible for making your medical decisions. For minors, a parent or legal guardian must sign consent.
Please print and use this permission to discuss protected health information form to allow someone to speak to Sharp Rees-Stealy representatives regarding your medical care, billing information or both.
This does not grant permission to make decisions about your health care or to request or receive medical records.
Return completed forms by:
Email: srs.forms@sharp.com
Fax: 858-636-2424
Mail: Attention HIM
300 Fir Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Once you have received your COVID-19 test results, you can request documentation for your records. We keep your health care records secure and confidential. Below are two options for accessing documentation.
Option 1: View and print your results in FollowMyHealth
Your results are available in and printable from your account. If you did not already have a FollowMyHealth account prior to your hospital visit, please check your email for an invitation. If you did not receive an invitation, call 858-627-5201, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You will need a desktop computer to set up a new account.
Option 2: Request your hospital or Sharp Rees-Stealy COVID-19 test results
If you have any questions, give us a call at 858-541-5400, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm.