How to request your medical records

If you have a FollowMyHealth account, you already have access to many of your health records. Records available include doctor notes from appointments, lab results, care plans, discharge summaries and more. Before you submit your medical records request, sign in to your FollowMyHealth account and review your information.

If you don't have a FollowMyHealth account, learn how to create an account.

How to view your results and documents from your computer:

Sign in to your FollowMyHealth account on the website. Click the “My Health” tab at the top, then select the sub-tab of “Results” to access your lab, imaging, screening results and more. Click the “My Health” tab at the top, then select the sub-tab of “Documents” to access your progress notes, medical excuse notes and more.

How to view your COVID-19 test results from your mobile device: