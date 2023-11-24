Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Room
5555 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
Open 24 hours
Hours
Open 24 hours
Open 24 hours
|Thursday
Open 24 hours
|Friday
Open 24 hours
|Saturday
Open 24 hours
|Sunday
Open 24 hours
|Monday
Open 24 hours
|Tuesday
Open 24 hours
|Wednesday
Open 24 hours
How to find us
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Room
5555 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa, CA 91942
Parking
Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage located next to the hospital. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).