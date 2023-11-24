Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Room

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Room

5555 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
Open 24 hours

Save a spot

Reserve a time before you go. Walk-ins always welcome.

Hours

Open 24 hours
Thursday
Open 24 hours
Friday
Open 24 hours
Saturday
Open 24 hours
Sunday
Open 24 hours
Monday
Open 24 hours
Tuesday
Open 24 hours
Wednesday
Open 24 hours

How to find us

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Emergency Room
5555 Grossmont Center Drive La Mesa, CA 91942

Parking

Patients and visitors can park in the parking garage located next to the hospital. The first hour is free. Patient visits are $4 for every 24 hours (with proof of visit). Visitors are charged $4 for 1 to 4 hours, and $2 for every 15 minutes thereafter (maximum of $20 a day). Multiday passes are available for $15 for 7 days. Valet parking is available Monday through Friday in front of the main hospital entrance and the emergency room from 8 am to 5:30 pm for $7 ($3 with handicapped placard).

Plan your visit