Hospice and palliative care in San Diego

A coordinated approach to end-of-life care
The Sharp Grossmont ED team, palliative medicine physicians and hospice staff came together to provide comfort and care for Marie in her final days.
At Sharp HospiceCare, we believe that hospice is more than end-of-life support. It's about comfort, compassion and giving every patient the best possible quality of life.
When it comes to Sharp HospiceCare, it's our people that make the difference. Home-health aides deliver an unparalleled level of care, and a hospice care team of physicians, nurses, social workers and volunteers are available 24 hours a day.
But beyond catering to physical needs, we offer hospice and palliative care services that help ease this difficult time.
Through unique hospice living environments, we strive to make end-of-life care easier. Our innovative San Diego homes offer a welcoming living environment where a dedicated 24-hour nursing staff takes charge of caregiving — sharing expertise, compassion and guidance.
Coming soon: Moore MountainView Home
We accept patients based on their health needs, not on their ability to pay. While reimbursement is generally offered by Medicare, Medi-Cal, private insurance or charity care — the program thrives on generous donations to our Foundations.
For more information about Sharp HospiceCare and to learn about our services, call 619-667-1900 or 1-800-681-9188 or send us an email.
Considering hospice sooner could significantly increase your loved ones’ quality of life.