flower

Hospice and palliative care in San Diego

At Sharp HospiceCare, we believe that hospice is more than end-of-life support. It's about comfort, compassion and giving every patient the best possible quality of life.

Hospice support and services

When it comes to Sharp HospiceCare, it's our people that make the difference. Home-health aides deliver an unparalleled level of care, and a hospice care team of physicians, nurses, social workers and volunteers are available 24 hours a day.

But beyond catering to physical needs, we offer hospice and palliative care services that help ease this difficult time.

Hospice homes

Through unique hospice living environments, we strive to make end-of-life care easier. Our innovative San Diego homes offer a welcoming living environment where a dedicated 24-hour nursing staff takes charge of caregiving — sharing expertise, compassion and guidance.

BonitaView Home

LakeView Home

ParkView Home

Coming soon: Moore MountainView Home

We accept patients based on their health needs, not on their ability to pay. While reimbursement is generally offered by Medicare, Medi-Cal, private insurance or charity care — the program thrives on generous donations to our Foundations.

To learn more, call us at 619-667-1900.

Frequently asked questions

Contact Sharp HospiceCare

For more information about Sharp HospiceCare and to learn about our services, call 619-667-1900 or 1-800-681-9188 or send us an email.

Meet our Sharp HospiceCare caregivers

Read our stories

The late Marie Nenna of San Diego
A coordinated approach to end-of-life care

The Sharp Grossmont ED team, palliative medicine physicians and hospice staff came together to provide comfort and care for Marie in her final days.

Woman pushing older woman outside in a wheelchair
When it’s time for hospice care, earlier may be better

Considering hospice sooner could significantly increase your loved ones’ quality of life.

Woman with blanket and coffee looking out the window
5 tips for coping with grief during the holidays

The holidays are a time of joy, but what if you’ve lost a loved one and are grieving?

Read more stories