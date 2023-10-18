At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we accept most health insurance plans and payment methods, including workers' compensation and Medicare.

Some PPO plans not contracted with Sharp Rees-Stealy still allow access to our physicians through out-of-network benefits at a higher coinsurance rate.

If you're a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy or see a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care doctor under a contracted HMO plan, services provided outside of Sharp Rees-Stealy are not covered unless approved in advance by Sharp Rees-Stealy.

Accepted insurance plans

If your plan is not listed below, please call your insurance provider to verify coverage.

Important tips

Sharp Rees-Stealy does not accept Medi-Cal, Medi-Cal HMO or Medicare Advantage PPO insurance.

Effective April 1, 2022, Sharp Rees-Stealy will continue to see established patients with the United Healthcare Medicare Advantage PPO plan who have had an appointment with Sharp Rees-Stealy. New patients with the United Healthcare Medicare Advantage PPO plan will not be accepted at Sharp Rees-Stealy. For a list of all participating providers, contact your insurance plan.

Other payment methods

Debit Card

American Express

Discover Card

MasterCard

Visa

