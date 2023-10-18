Dr. Olulade smiling and standing in lobby waiting room.

Health insurance plans accepted by Sharp Rees-Stealy

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we accept most health insurance plans and payment methods. Please review our accepted plans.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, we accept most health insurance plans and payment methods, including workers' compensation and Medicare.

Some PPO plans not contracted with Sharp Rees-Stealy still allow access to our physicians through out-of-network benefits at a higher coinsurance rate.

If you're a member of Sharp Rees-Stealy or see a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care doctor under a contracted HMO plan, services provided outside of Sharp Rees-Stealy are not covered unless approved in advance by Sharp Rees-Stealy.

Accepted insurance plans

If your plan is not listed below, please call your insurance provider to verify coverage.

Sharp Health Plan

  • Covered California

  • HMO

  • Sharp Direct Advantage (Medicare Advantage HMO)

Aetna

  • EPO

  • HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

Anthem Blue Cross

  • HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

Blue Shield of California

  • HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

ChoiceCare/Network (Humana)

  • PPO

CIGNA

  • HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

Commercial/indemnity insurance

Coventry Healthcare/First Health

  • PPO

Health Net

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

HealthSmart

  • PPO

Medicare

  • All Medicare supplement (Medigap) plans

  • Medicare Parts A and B (Original Medicare)

  • Sharp Direct Advantage (Medicare Advantage HMO)

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage HMO

MultiPlan (includes Beech Street/Private Health Care Systems)

  • PPO

Self-pay

TRICARE

  • TRICARE for Life

UnitedHealthcare

  • EPO

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

Whole Foods Market

  • PPO

Important tips

  • Sharp Rees-Stealy does not accept Medi-Cal, Medi-Cal HMO or Medicare Advantage PPO insurance.

  • Effective April 1, 2022, Sharp Rees-Stealy will continue to see established patients with the United Healthcare Medicare Advantage PPO plan who have had an appointment with Sharp Rees-Stealy. New patients with the United Healthcare Medicare Advantage PPO plan will not be accepted at Sharp Rees-Stealy. For a list of all participating providers, contact your insurance plan.

Other payment methods

  • Debit Card

  • American Express

  • Discover Card

  • MasterCard

  • Visa

If you have questions or need help finding a Sharp Rees-Stealy physician, please call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), search for a Sharp Rees-Stealy doctor or chat with us.