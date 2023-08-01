Young couple reviewing health insurance options.

Health insurance plans accepted at Sharp

Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan — which offers options for individuals, families and businesses.

Important tips

  • Always check with your insurance company to verify your specific coverage

  • Urgent cares, labs and other locations, as well as medical groups, may accept different insurance plans

Plans accepted by Sharp HealthCare

Please note that insurance companies frequently add new plans, and update provider networks and covered services under existing plans. Sharp may not accept every plan offered by your insurance company.

Sharp Health Plan

  • Covered California

  • HMO

  • POS

  • Sharp Direct Advantage (Medicare Advantage HMO)

Aetna

  • ACO

  • EPO

  • HMO

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

Anthem Blue Cross

  • HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

AXA Assistance

  • Travel insurance

Blue Shield of California

  • Cal MediConnect

  • Dual Eligible Medicare HMO

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medi-Cal PPO

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

  • Cal MediConnect

  • Dual Eligible Medicare HMO

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medi-Cal PPO

ChoiceCare/Network (Humana)

  • PPO

Cigna

  • Behavioral Health HMO

  • Behavioral Health PPO

  • HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

Commercial/Indemnity Insurance

Community Health Group

  • Cal MediConnect

  • HMO

  • Medi-Cal HMO

Coventry Healthcare/First Health

  • PPO

EmployerDirect Healthcare

  • PPO

Hawaii Mainland Administrators

  • HMA/PPO Provider Network of America

Health Net

  • Cal MediConnect

  • Covered California

  • EPO

  • HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

HealthSmart

  • PPO

Liberty HealthShare

  • Commercial/Indemnity Insurance

Medi-Cal

Medicare

  • All Medicare supplement (Medigap) plans

  • Medicare Parts A and B (Original Medicare)

  • Sharp Direct Advantage (Medicare Advantage HMO)

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage HMO

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage PPO

Metlife

Molina

  • Cal MediConnect

  • Covered California

  • Medi-Cal

  • Medi-Cal HMO

MultiPlan (Includes Beech Street/Private Health Care Systems)

  • PPO

Networks by Design

  • PPO

Pacific Foundation for Medical Care

  • PPO

Self-pay

Solidarity Healthshare

  • Commercial/Indemnity Insurance

TRICARE

  • Prime

  • Select

  • TRICARE for Life

  • VA

United Behavioral Health

UnitedHealthcare

  • EPO

  • HMO

  • Medi-Cal HMO

  • Medicare Advantage HMO

  • POS

  • PPO

  • UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage PPO

Whole Foods Market Whole Health Medical Plan

  • PPO

Worker's Compensation

