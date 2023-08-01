Health insurance plans accepted at Sharp
Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Sharp Health Plan — which offers options for individuals, families and businesses.
Important tips
Always check with your insurance company to verify your specific coverage
Urgent cares, labs and other locations, as well as medical groups, may accept different insurance plans
Plans accepted by Sharp HealthCare
Please note that insurance companies frequently add new plans, and update provider networks and covered services under existing plans. Sharp may not accept every plan offered by your insurance company.
Just a phone call (or click) away
We’re ready to answer your questions or help you find the doctor who’s right for you. Search for a San Diego doctor, call us at 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) or start a chat below.