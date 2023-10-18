We know that when you've found a doctor you trust and rely on, you want to keep it that way. At Sharp Community Medical Group, we do our best to accept a wide range of insurance plans to allow you to keep your doctor, even if your insurance changes.

Many health plans have various product names that may not be listed below. To ensure you have access to Sharp Community, please contact your health insurance provider directly.

AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Essential HMO (United Healthcare)

AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Premier HMO (United Healthcare)

AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Value HMO (United Healthcare)

Aetna

Anthem Blue

Blue Shield of California

Care 1st TotalDual Plan (HMO SNP)

CIGNA

Health Net HMO

Health Net Select POS

Health Net Seniority Plus Group (retirees only)

Sharp Health Plan HMO

Sharp Health Plan POS

Sharp Secure Horizons Plan by United Healthcare HMO

UnitedHealthcare HMO

UnitedHealthcare Choice POS

Most of our Sharp Community doctors also accept PPOs, Medicare and other nonmanaged health care plans that are not included in the list above. If you want to confirm your plan is accepted, please contact your doctor's office directly.

If you have further questions about health insurance plans accepted by Sharp Community Medical Group, please call our member services department at 858-499-2550.